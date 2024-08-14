2025 PGA Tour schedule: Tournaments, dates, purses and venues
PGA Tour

2025 PGA Tour schedule: Tournaments, dates, purses and venues

August 14, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Xander Schauffele WILMINGTON, DELAWARE - AUGUST 21: Xander Schauffele of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the final round of the BMW Championship at Wilmington Country Club on August 21, 2022 in Wilmington, Delaware. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
The 2025 PGA Tour schedule has been announced, with a familiar feel to the schedule that golf fans have been accustomed to seeing in recent years.

The PGA Tour is once again on a calendar-year schedule, with the FedEx Cup season running from the start in January through the end of the Tour Championship in August. The FedEx Cup Fall will still unfold from September through November, but these tournaments will not count toward the full-season FedEx Cup standings -- rather, they will be added on to the FedEx Cup points earned through the FedEx St. Jude Championship to determine the top 125 in PGA Tour cards.

Signature events

The PGA Tour signature events, all of which will have purses of at least $20 million, will not change for next season: the Sentry Tournament of Champions, The Genesis Invitational, Arnold Palmer Invitational, the Memorial Tournament, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the RBC Heritage, the Truist Championship (formerly the Wells Fargo Championship) and the Travelers Championship. These events will offer 700 FedEx Cup points to the winners and will have limited fields based on the top 50 in the prior year's FedEx Cup standings and other criteria.

FedEx Cup playoff changes

The FedEx Cup playoffs remain the same for 2025. The series will remain at three events, with the top 70 players in the standings at the end of the regular season will qualify, with cuts to 50, then to 30 players after each of the FedEx Cup events. The FedEx Cup bonus pool remains at $100 million.

2025 PGA Tour schedule

DATES TOURNAMENT COURSE 2024 PURSE WINNER/DEFENDING
Jan. 1-5 Sentry Tournament of Champions Kapalua Resort (The Plantation Course), Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii $20,000,000 Chris Kirk
Jan. 9-12 Sony Open in Hawaii Waialae Country Club, Honolulu, Hawaii $8,300,000 Grayson Murray
Jan. 16-19 The American Express PGA West (Stadium Course, Nicklaus Tournament Course), La Quinta Country Club, La Quinta, Calif. $8,400,000 Nick Dunlap
Jan. 22-25 Farmers Insurance Open Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course, North Course), San Diego, Calif. $9,000,000 Matthieu Pavon
Jan. 30 - Feb. 2 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill Golf Course, Monterey Peninsula Country Club (Shore Course), Pebble Beach, Calif. $20,000,000 Wyndham Clark
Feb. 6-9 Waste Management Phoenix Open TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course), Scottsdale, Arizona $8,800,000 Nick Taylor
Feb. 13-16 The Genesis Invitational The Riviera Country Club, Pacific Palisades, Calif. $20,000,000 Hideki Matsuyama
Feb. 20-23 Mexico Open at Vidanta Vidanta Vallarta, Puerto Vallarta, Mexico $8,100,000 Jake Knapp
Feb. 27 - March 2 Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion), Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. $9,000,000 Austin Eckroat
March 6-9 Arnold Palmer Invitational Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge, Orlando, Fla. $20,000,000 Scottie Scheffler
March 6-9 Puerto Rico Open Grand Reserve Country Club, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico $4,000,000 Brice Garnett
March 13-16 The Players Championship TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course), Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. $25,000,000 Scottie Scheffler
March 20-23 Valspar Championship Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course), Palm Harbor, Fla. $8,400,000 Peter Malnati
March 27-30 Texas Children's Houston Open Memorial Park Golf Course, Houston, Texas $9,100,000 Stephan Jaeger
April 4-7 Valero Texas Open TPC San Antonio (The Oaks Course), San Antonio, Texas $9,200,000 Akshay Bhatia
April 10-13 Masters Tournament Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Ga. $20,000,000 Scottie Scheffler
April 17-20 RBC Heritage Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, S.C. $20,000,000 Scottie Scheffler
April 17-20 Corales Puntacana Championship Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course), Punta Cana, Dominican Republic $4,000,000 Billy Horschel
April 24-27 Zurich Classic of New Orleans TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La. $8,900,000 Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry
May 1-4 The CJ Cup Byron Nelson TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas $9,500,000 Taylor Pendrith
May 8-11 Truist Championship Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course), Phildelphia, Pa. $20,000,000 Rory McIlroy
May 8-11 Myrtle Beach Classic The Dunes Golf and Beach Club, Myrtle Beach, S.C. $4,000,000 Chris Gotterup
May 15-18 PGA Championship Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, N.C. $18,500,000 Xander Schauffele
May 22-25 Charles Schwab Challenge Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, Texas $9,100,000 Davis Riley
May 29 - June 1 the Memorial Tournament Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio $20,000,000 Scottie Scheffler
June 5-8 RBC Canadian Open TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course), Toronto, Ontario, Canada $9,400,000 Robert MacIntyre
June 12-15 U.S. Open Oakmont Country Club, Oakmont, Pa. $15,000,000 Bryson DeChambeau
June 19-22 Travelers Championship TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn. $20,000,000 Scottie Scheffler
June 26-29 Rocket Mortgage Classic Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, Mich. $9,200,000 Cam Davis
July 3-6 John Deere Classic TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill. $7,800,000 Davis Thompson
July 10-13 Genesis Scottish Open The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland $9,000,000 Robert MacIntyre
July 10-13 ISCO Championship Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course), Louisville, Ky. $4,000,000 Harry Hall
July 17-20 The Open Championship Royal Portrush Golf Club, Portrush, Northern Ireland $18,000,000 Xander Schauffele
July 17-20 Barracuda Championship Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood), Truckee, Calif. $4,000,000 Nick Dunlap
July 24-27 3M Open TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minnesota $8,300,000 Jhonattan Vegas
July 31 - Aug. 3 Wyndham Championship Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C. $7,900,000 Aaron Rai
Aug. 7-10 FedEx St. Jude Championship TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn. $20,000,000 2023: Lucas Glover
Aug. 14-17 BMW Championship Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course), Olympia Fields, Ill. $20,000,000 2023: Viktor Hovland
Aug. 21-24 Tour Championship East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, Ga. $100,000,000 2023: Viktor Hovland

