2025 PGA Tour schedule: Tournaments, dates, purses and venues

The 2025 PGA Tour schedule has been announced, with a familiar feel to the schedule that golf fans have been accustomed to seeing in recent years.
The PGA Tour is once again on a calendar-year schedule, with the FedEx Cup season running from the start in January through the end of the Tour Championship in August. The FedEx Cup Fall will still unfold from September through November, but these tournaments will not count toward the full-season FedEx Cup standings -- rather, they will be added on to the FedEx Cup points earned through the FedEx St. Jude Championship to determine the top 125 in PGA Tour cards.
Signature events
The PGA Tour signature events, all of which will have purses of at least $20 million, will not change for next season: the Sentry Tournament of Champions, The Genesis Invitational, Arnold Palmer Invitational, the Memorial Tournament, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the RBC Heritage, the Truist Championship (formerly the Wells Fargo Championship) and the Travelers Championship. These events will offer 700 FedEx Cup points to the winners and will have limited fields based on the top 50 in the prior year's FedEx Cup standings and other criteria.
FedEx Cup playoff changes
The FedEx Cup playoffs remain the same for 2025. The series will remain at three events, with the top 70 players in the standings at the end of the regular season will qualify, with cuts to 50, then to 30 players after each of the FedEx Cup events. The FedEx Cup bonus pool remains at $100 million.
2025 PGA Tour schedule
|DATES
|TOURNAMENT
|COURSE
|2024 PURSE
|WINNER/DEFENDING
|Jan. 1-5
|Sentry Tournament of Champions
|Kapalua Resort (The Plantation Course), Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii
|$20,000,000
|Chris Kirk
|Jan. 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|Waialae Country Club, Honolulu, Hawaii
|$8,300,000
|Grayson Murray
|Jan. 16-19
|The American Express
|PGA West (Stadium Course, Nicklaus Tournament Course), La Quinta Country Club, La Quinta, Calif.
|$8,400,000
|Nick Dunlap
|Jan. 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course, North Course), San Diego, Calif.
|$9,000,000
|Matthieu Pavon
|Jan. 30 - Feb. 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill Golf Course, Monterey Peninsula Country Club (Shore Course), Pebble Beach, Calif.
|$20,000,000
|Wyndham Clark
|Feb. 6-9
|Waste Management Phoenix Open
|TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course), Scottsdale, Arizona
|$8,800,000
|Nick Taylor
|Feb. 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|The Riviera Country Club, Pacific Palisades, Calif.
|$20,000,000
|Hideki Matsuyama
|Feb. 20-23
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|Vidanta Vallarta, Puerto Vallarta, Mexico
|$8,100,000
|Jake Knapp
|
|Feb. 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches
|PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion), Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
|$9,000,000
|Austin Eckroat
|March 6-9
|Arnold Palmer Invitational
|Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge, Orlando, Fla.
|$20,000,000
|Scottie Scheffler
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|Grand Reserve Country Club, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico
|$4,000,000
|Brice Garnett
|March 13-16
|The Players Championship
|TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course), Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
|$25,000,000
|Scottie Scheffler
|March 20-23
|Valspar Championship
|Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course), Palm Harbor, Fla.
|$8,400,000
|Peter Malnati
|March 27-30
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|Memorial Park Golf Course, Houston, Texas
|$9,100,000
|Stephan Jaeger
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|TPC San Antonio (The Oaks Course), San Antonio, Texas
|$9,200,000
|Akshay Bhatia
|April 10-13
|Masters Tournament
|Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Ga.
|$20,000,000
|Scottie Scheffler
|
|April 17-20
|RBC Heritage
|Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, S.C.
|$20,000,000
|Scottie Scheffler
|April 17-20
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course), Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
|$4,000,000
|Billy Horschel
|April 24-27
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.
|$8,900,000
|Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry
|May 1-4
|The CJ Cup Byron Nelson
|TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas
|$9,500,000
|Taylor Pendrith
|May 8-11
|Truist Championship
|Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course), Phildelphia, Pa.
|$20,000,000
|Rory McIlroy
|May 8-11
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|The Dunes Golf and Beach Club, Myrtle Beach, S.C.
|$4,000,000
|Chris Gotterup
|May 15-18
|PGA Championship
|Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, N.C.
|$18,500,000
|Xander Schauffele
|May 22-25
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, Texas
|$9,100,000
|Davis Riley
|May 29 - June 1
|the Memorial Tournament
|Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio
|$20,000,000
|Scottie Scheffler
|June 5-8
|RBC Canadian Open
|TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course), Toronto, Ontario, Canada
|$9,400,000
|Robert MacIntyre
|June 12-15
|U.S. Open
|Oakmont Country Club, Oakmont, Pa.
|$15,000,000
|Bryson DeChambeau
|June 19-22
|Travelers Championship
|TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.
|$20,000,000
|Scottie Scheffler
|June 26-29
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, Mich.
|$9,200,000
|Cam Davis
|July 3-6
|John Deere Classic
|TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.
|$7,800,000
|Davis Thompson
|July 10-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland
|$9,000,000
|Robert MacIntyre
|July 10-13
|ISCO Championship
|Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course), Louisville, Ky.
|$4,000,000
|Harry Hall
|July 17-20
|The Open Championship
|Royal Portrush Golf Club, Portrush, Northern Ireland
|$18,000,000
|Xander Schauffele
|July 17-20
|Barracuda Championship
|Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood), Truckee, Calif.
|$4,000,000
|Nick Dunlap
|July 24-27
|3M Open
|TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minnesota
|$8,300,000
|Jhonattan Vegas
|July 31 - Aug. 3
|Wyndham Championship
|Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.
|$7,900,000
|Aaron Rai
|Aug. 7-10
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.
|$20,000,000
|2023: Lucas Glover
|Aug. 14-17
|BMW Championship
|Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course), Olympia Fields, Ill.
|$20,000,000
|2023: Viktor Hovland
|Aug. 21-24
|Tour Championship
|East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, Ga.
|$100,000,000
|2023: Viktor Hovland