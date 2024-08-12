Matt Kuchar finished Wyndham Championship alone on Monday with a par, free drop

Matt Kuchar returned to Sedgefield Country Club on Monday morning to finish the 2024 Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Kuchar came back to resume play at 8 a.m. Eastern because he chose to stop playing the 72nd hole of the tournament in the final group. He hit his tee shot on the 500-yard finishing hole, into the group playing in front of him. Then he chose to call off finishing the hole as a form of protest, at least according to what he said to Golf Channel, for the pace of play, the PGA Tour not calling play sooner and the net effects of both of those things on Max Greyserman, who four-putted the par-3 16th for a double-bogey 5 (while the sun was still out).

“We were so far past when we should’ve stopped playing," Kuchar said. "We saw what Max did on hole 16; they should’ve blown the hole there. I feel bad, the poor kid should’ve won this tournament. By me not playing, it may show Max he has an important shot to hit.”

However, Greyserman finished the tournament on Sunday, locking up a runner-up finish to Aaron Rai, who broke through for his first PGA Tour title.

That meant Kuchar and his caddie showed up to play alone, with PGA Tour rules officials available, a marker to walk alongside and a small group of fans behind the 18th green.

Kuchar wound up taking a free drop from a temporary immovable obstuction (TIO), being a scoreboard. He then hit up toward the green and wound up about 35 yards short of the hole. Kuchar then got up-and-down for a closing par to finish the tournament tied for 12th place. For Kuchar, the points help him significantly in remaining inside the top 125 in FedEx Cup points, which will help him to retain a card for the 2025 season through the FedEx Cup Fall.

The Georgia Tech product, however, neeeded to win the tournament to qualify for the FedEx Cup playoffs and continue his streak as the only player to qualify for every edition of the playoffs since the concept started in 2007.