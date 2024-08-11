2024 International Series England final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 International Series England final leaderboard is headed by winner Peter Uihlein, who topped the Asian Tour leaderboard this week with a win at Foxhills Club & Resort in England.
Uihlein earned the win to take his first International Series title, taking the tournament with a blowout, seven-shot win on 20-under 264.
Andy Sullivan and Caleb Surratt finished in joint second place, well back of Uihlein, who closed with 63.
Sampson Zheng, Harold Varner III and Sadom Kaewkanjana finished tied for fourth place on 12-under total.
Uihlein won the $360,000 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.
International Series England recap notes
Uihlein earned 10.4 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was modest, mostly filled with Asian Tour regulars and several LIV Golf players.
There was a cut this week, with 73 players finishing the event in the latest event of the 2024 season.
The 2024 Asian Tour schedule continues in three weeks with the Mandiri Indonesia Open.
2024 International Series England final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Peter Uihlein
|-20
|71
|61
|69
|63
|264
|$360,000
|T2
|Andy Sullivan
|-13
|67
|71
|67
|66
|271
|$173,000
|T2
|Caleb Surratt
|-13
|68
|66
|69
|68
|271
|$173,000
|T4
|Sampson Zheng
|-12
|67
|70
|69
|66
|272
|$82,867
|T4
|Sadom Kaewkanjana
|-12
|67
|70
|68
|67
|272
|$82,867
|T4
|Harold Varner III
|-12
|69
|68
|65
|70
|272
|$82,867
|7
|Richard Bland
|-11
|66
|69
|68
|70
|273
|$57,000
|8
|Robert Dinwiddie
|-10
|67
|66
|72
|69
|274
|$49,000
|
|9
|Jonathan Wijono
|-9
|69
|71
|71
|64
|275
|$42,800
|T10
|Tom Lewis
|-8
|70
|69
|70
|67
|276
|$35,200
|T10
|Kristoffer Broberg
|-8
|67
|70
|70
|69
|276
|$35,200
|T10
|Taichi Kho
|-8
|73
|66
|67
|70
|276
|$35,200
|T13
|Nitithorn Thippong
|-7
|67
|70
|73
|67
|277
|$28,350
|T13
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|-7
|75
|67
|68
|67
|277
|$28,350
|T13
|Seungtaek Lee
|-7
|66
|70
|72
|69
|277
|$28,350
|T13
|Charlie Lindh
|-7
|68
|73
|66
|70
|277
|$28,350
|
|T17
|Sangmoon Bae
|-6
|72
|69
|71
|66
|278
|$22,300
|T17
|Justin Quiban
|-6
|72
|70
|69
|67
|278
|$22,300
|T17
|Anirban Lahiri
|-6
|72
|70
|68
|68
|278
|$22,300
|T17
|Chen Guxin
|-6
|69
|70
|70
|69
|278
|$22,300
|T17
|Bjorn Hellgren
|-6
|69
|72
|68
|69
|278
|$22,300
|T17
|Branden Grace
|-6
|71
|65
|71
|71
|278
|$22,300
|T17
|Thomas Pieters
|-6
|64
|69
|73
|72
|278
|$22,300
|T17
|Richard T. Lee
|-6
|64
|74
|66
|74
|278
|$22,300
|T25
|Lee Chieh-po
|-5
|72
|69
|71
|67
|279
|$18,200
|T25
|Michael Maguire
|-5
|68
|74
|70
|67
|279
|$18,200
|T25
|Mingyu Cho
|-5
|72
|69
|68
|70
|279
|$18,200
|T25
|Guntaek Koh
|-5
|69
|70
|69
|71
|279
|$18,200
|T25
|Jeunghun Wang
|-5
|70
|71
|67
|71
|279
|$18,200
|T30
|Gunn Charoenkul
|-4
|67
|72
|72
|69
|280
|$15,433
|T30
|Travis Smyth
|-4
|69
|72
|70
|69
|280
|$15,433
|T30
|Tatsunori Shogenji
|-4
|71
|67
|72
|70
|280
|$15,433
|T30
|Ben Campbell
|-4
|69
|72
|69
|70
|280
|$15,433
|T30
|Ryan Van Velzen
|-4
|72
|65
|71
|72
|280
|$15,433
|T30
|Chan Shih-chang
|-4
|66
|76
|66
|72
|280
|$15,433
|T36
|Ian Snyman
|-3
|69
|72
|72
|68
|281
|$12,829
|T36
|Pavit Tangkamolprasert
|-3
|67
|73
|72
|69
|281
|$12,829
|T36
|Chanmin Jung
|-3
|73
|69
|70
|69
|281
|$12,829
|T36
|David Boriboonsub
|-3
|69
|70
|72
|70
|281
|$12,829
|T36
|Sarit Suwannarut
|-3
|70
|70
|71
|70
|281
|$12,829
|T36
|Minkyu Kim
|-3
|71
|69
|70
|71
|281
|$12,829
|T36
|Angus Flanagan
|-3
|68
|69
|72
|72
|281
|$12,829
|T43
|Kazuma Kobori
|-2
|69
|72
|73
|68
|282
|$10,875
|T43
|William Harrold
|-2
|68
|70
|72
|72
|282
|$10,875
|T43
|John Catlin
|-2
|68
|72
|70
|72
|282
|$10,875
|T43
|Scott Vincent
|-2
|69
|68
|72
|73
|282
|$10,875
|T47
|Haider Hussain
|-1
|70
|70
|70
|73
|283
|$9,600
|T47
|Oliver Fisher
|-1
|70
|69
|70
|74
|283
|$9,600
|T47
|Jeev Milkha Singh
|-1
|69
|68
|71
|75
|283
|$9,600
|T47
|Suteepat Prateeptienchai
|-1
|71
|69
|68
|75
|283
|$9,600
|T51
|Sam Brazel
|E
|70
|71
|73
|70
|284
|$8,050
|T51
|Trevor Simsby
|E
|68
|72
|73
|71
|284
|$8,050
|T51
|Todd Clements
|E
|69
|72
|72
|71
|284
|$8,050
|T51
|Berry Henson
|E
|72
|70
|71
|71
|284
|$8,050
|T55
|Wade Ormsby
|1
|68
|73
|74
|70
|285
|$7,100
|T55
|Jordan Zunic
|1
|71
|71
|71
|72
|285
|$7,100
|T55
|Settee Prakongvech
|1
|73
|69
|69
|74
|285
|$7,100
|T55
|Karandeep Kochhar
|1
|68
|67
|73
|77
|285
|$7,100
|T59
|Austen Truslow
|2
|71
|70
|79
|66
|286
|$6,400
|T59
|Siddikur Rahman
|2
|70
|69
|74
|73
|286
|$6,400
|T59
|Luis Carrera
|2
|71
|68
|68
|79
|286
|$6,400
|T62
|Scott Hend
|3
|68
|72
|82
|65
|287
|$5,800
|T62
|Naoki Sekito
|3
|70
|71
|76
|70
|287
|$5,800
|T62
|Ervin Chang
|3
|74
|66
|72
|75
|287
|$5,800
|T65
|Jake Sowden (a)
|4
|71
|70
|76
|71
|288
|$0
|T65
|Miguel Carballo
|4
|70
|70
|75
|73
|288
|$5,100
|T65
|Kosuke Hamamoto
|4
|69
|72
|73
|74
|288
|$5,100
|T65
|Hongtaek Kim
|4
|71
|71
|71
|75
|288
|$5,100
|T65
|Hanmil Jung
|4
|70
|72
|71
|75
|288
|$5,100
|70
|Khalin Joshi
|6
|70
|71
|77
|72
|290
|$4,600
|71
|Chang Wei-lun
|7
|70
|72
|77
|72
|291
|$4,400
|72
|Atiruj Winaicharoenchai
|10
|66
|75
|77
|76
|294
|$4,200
|73
|Aaron Wilkin
|11
|69
|71
|74
|81
|295
|$4,000