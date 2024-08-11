2024 International Series England final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2024 International Series England final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

August 11, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
SURREY, ENGLAND: Peter Uihlein of the USA pictured with the winner’s trophy after The International Series England at Foxhills, Surrey, England. The US$2 Million event is staged from August 8-11, 2024. Picture By Ian Walton/Asian Tour.
The 2024 International Series England final leaderboard is headed by winner Peter Uihlein, who topped the Asian Tour leaderboard this week with a win at Foxhills Club & Resort in England.

Uihlein earned the win to take his first International Series title, taking the tournament with a blowout, seven-shot win on 20-under 264.

Andy Sullivan and Caleb Surratt finished in joint second place, well back of Uihlein, who closed with 63.

Sampson Zheng, Harold Varner III and Sadom Kaewkanjana finished tied for fourth place on 12-under total.

Uihlein won the $360,000 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.

International Series England recap notes

Uihlein earned 10.4 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was modest, mostly filled with Asian Tour regulars and several LIV Golf players.

There was a cut this week, with 73 players finishing the event in the latest event of the 2024 season.

The 2024 Asian Tour schedule continues in three weeks with the Mandiri Indonesia Open.

2024 International Series England final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Peter Uihlein  -20 71 61 69 63 264 $360,000
T2 Andy Sullivan  -13 67 71 67 66 271 $173,000
T2 Caleb Surratt -13 68 66 69 68 271 $173,000
T4 Sampson Zheng  -12 67 70 69 66 272 $82,867
T4 Sadom Kaewkanjana  -12 67 70 68 67 272 $82,867
T4 Harold Varner III  -12 69 68 65 70 272 $82,867
7 Richard Bland -11 66 69 68 70 273 $57,000
8 Robert Dinwiddie  -10 67 66 72 69 274 $49,000
9 Jonathan Wijono -9 69 71 71 64 275 $42,800
T10 Tom Lewis  -8 70 69 70 67 276 $35,200
T10 Kristoffer Broberg  -8 67 70 70 69 276 $35,200
T10 Taichi Kho -8 73 66 67 70 276 $35,200
T13 Nitithorn Thippong  -7 67 70 73 67 277 $28,350
T13 Kiradech Aphibarnrat -7 75 67 68 67 277 $28,350
T13 Seungtaek Lee -7 66 70 72 69 277 $28,350
T13 Charlie Lindh  -7 68 73 66 70 277 $28,350
T17 Sangmoon Bae -6 72 69 71 66 278 $22,300
T17 Justin Quiban  -6 72 70 69 67 278 $22,300
T17 Anirban Lahiri  -6 72 70 68 68 278 $22,300
T17 Chen Guxin  -6 69 70 70 69 278 $22,300
T17 Bjorn Hellgren  -6 69 72 68 69 278 $22,300
T17 Branden Grace -6 71 65 71 71 278 $22,300
T17 Thomas Pieters  -6 64 69 73 72 278 $22,300
T17 Richard T. Lee  -6 64 74 66 74 278 $22,300
T25 Lee Chieh-po -5 72 69 71 67 279 $18,200
T25 Michael Maguire -5 68 74 70 67 279 $18,200
T25 Mingyu Cho  -5 72 69 68 70 279 $18,200
T25 Guntaek Koh  -5 69 70 69 71 279 $18,200
T25 Jeunghun Wang  -5 70 71 67 71 279 $18,200
T30 Gunn Charoenkul -4 67 72 72 69 280 $15,433
T30 Travis Smyth  -4 69 72 70 69 280 $15,433
T30 Tatsunori Shogenji -4 71 67 72 70 280 $15,433
T30 Ben Campbell  -4 69 72 69 70 280 $15,433
T30 Ryan Van Velzen -4 72 65 71 72 280 $15,433
T30 Chan Shih-chang  -4 66 76 66 72 280 $15,433
T36 Ian Snyman  -3 69 72 72 68 281 $12,829
T36 Pavit Tangkamolprasert  -3 67 73 72 69 281 $12,829
T36 Chanmin Jung -3 73 69 70 69 281 $12,829
T36 David Boriboonsub -3 69 70 72 70 281 $12,829
T36 Sarit Suwannarut -3 70 70 71 70 281 $12,829
T36 Minkyu Kim  -3 71 69 70 71 281 $12,829
T36 Angus Flanagan -3 68 69 72 72 281 $12,829
T43 Kazuma Kobori  -2 69 72 73 68 282 $10,875
T43 William Harrold -2 68 70 72 72 282 $10,875
T43 John Catlin -2 68 72 70 72 282 $10,875
T43 Scott Vincent  -2 69 68 72 73 282 $10,875
T47 Haider Hussain  -1 70 70 70 73 283 $9,600
T47 Oliver Fisher  -1 70 69 70 74 283 $9,600
T47 Jeev Milkha Singh  -1 69 68 71 75 283 $9,600
T47 Suteepat Prateeptienchai -1 71 69 68 75 283 $9,600
T51 Sam Brazel  E 70 71 73 70 284 $8,050
T51 Trevor Simsby  E 68 72 73 71 284 $8,050
T51 Todd Clements  E 69 72 72 71 284 $8,050
T51 Berry Henson  E 72 70 71 71 284 $8,050
T55 Wade Ormsby  1 68 73 74 70 285 $7,100
T55 Jordan Zunic 1 71 71 71 72 285 $7,100
T55 Settee Prakongvech  1 73 69 69 74 285 $7,100
T55 Karandeep Kochhar  1 68 67 73 77 285 $7,100
T59 Austen Truslow 2 71 70 79 66 286 $6,400
T59 Siddikur Rahman  2 70 69 74 73 286 $6,400
T59 Luis Carrera  2 71 68 68 79 286 $6,400
T62 Scott Hend  3 68 72 82 65 287 $5,800
T62 Naoki Sekito 3 70 71 76 70 287 $5,800
T62 Ervin Chang  3 74 66 72 75 287 $5,800
T65 Jake Sowden (a) 4 71 70 76 71 288 $0
T65 Miguel Carballo  4 70 70 75 73 288 $5,100
T65 Kosuke Hamamoto 4 69 72 73 74 288 $5,100
T65 Hongtaek Kim 4 71 71 71 75 288 $5,100
T65 Hanmil Jung 4 70 72 71 75 288 $5,100
70 Khalin Joshi  6 70 71 77 72 290 $4,600
71 Chang Wei-lun  7 70 72 77 72 291 $4,400
72 Atiruj Winaicharoenchai  10 66 75 77 76 294 $4,200
73 Aaron Wilkin  11 69 71 74 81 295 $4,000

