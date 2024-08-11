2024 International Series England final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 International Series England final leaderboard is headed by winner Peter Uihlein, who topped the Asian Tour leaderboard this week with a win at Foxhills Club & Resort in England.

Uihlein earned the win to take his first International Series title, taking the tournament with a blowout, seven-shot win on 20-under 264.

Andy Sullivan and Caleb Surratt finished in joint second place, well back of Uihlein, who closed with 63.

Sampson Zheng, Harold Varner III and Sadom Kaewkanjana finished tied for fourth place on 12-under total.

Uihlein won the $360,000 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.

International Series England recap notes

Uihlein earned 10.4 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was modest, mostly filled with Asian Tour regulars and several LIV Golf players.

There was a cut this week, with 73 players finishing the event in the latest event of the 2024 season.

The 2024 Asian Tour schedule continues in three weeks with the Mandiri Indonesia Open.

2024 International Series England final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details