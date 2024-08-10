With Olympic gold medal, Lydia Ko gets into the LPGA Hall of Fame

With her victory in the 2024 Paris Olympics women's golf tournament, Lydia Ko has earned the final point that she needs to qualify for the LPGA Hall of Fame.

The LPGA Hall of Fame is separate from the World Golf Hall of Fame, now located in Pinehurst, North Carolina. It is a points-based system, with players earning points based on victories and several other accomplishments.

Players earn a single point for a win in an LPGA Tour-sanctioned event. They earn a bonus point if that win comes in one of the five LPGA Tour-recognized majors (The Chevron Championship, US Women's Open, KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Amundi Evian Championship, AIG Women's Open). They also earn a point for winning an Olympic gold medal.

Additionally, players earn points for winning one of two season-long honors: the Glenna Collett Vare Trophy for lowest scoring average and the Rolex Player of the Year award.

Ko has 20 total LPGA-recognized wins, including two majors championships. She has won the Vare Trophy two times (2021, 2022) and the Rolex Player of the Year Twice (2015, 2022). With the Olympic victory, she reached her 27th point.

“Lydia’s qualification into the LPGA Hall of Fame isn't just a milestone in her extraordinary career; it's a testament to her generational talent, having built an unmatched resume of success at such a young age,” said LPGA Commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan.

“Beyond her unprecedented achievements on the golf course, Lydia has inspired so many through her perseverance, kindness, generosity, and commitment to leaving the game better than she found it. She is a role model to us all and particularly to young girls, to whom she has shown what a true champion is, in sport and in life. Cementing her place in the Hall of Fame by winning the gold medal here in Paris is iconic, and it is something we will all remember for a long time. We are immensely proud of Lydia's achievements and the impact she’s made on the world of golf and in global sports.”

Ko is the 35th player to ever qualify for the LPGA Hall of Fame and first since Inbee Park in 2016. Ko is also the youngest player to ever qualify for the honor. Lorena Ochoa was inducted in 2022 when the prior requirement of playing 10 seasons on the LPGA was lifted to allow her to gain entry.