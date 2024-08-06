Charley Hull: Pictures, bio, swing, what's in the bag

Page 1 of 7

Charley Hull is 28 years old and a global women's golf star, particularly on the back of impressive Solheim Cup performances for the European team, a close call at the 2023 US Women's Open, and a lot of love for her aggressive playing style.

Hull was first on the Solheim Cup teams in 2013 and 2015, inspiring as a 17-year-old in the Europeans' first Solheim Cup win on American soil. She was also on the same team as Suzann Pettersen when Gimmegate unfolded on the 17th hole of their match against Alison Lee and Brittany Lincicome. The incident brought her to tears.

She has become a cult favorite because she is unapologetically herself, which includes her Malbon Golf fashion and smoking on the golf course.

Take a look at pictures of Ladies European Tour and LPGA player Charley Hull.