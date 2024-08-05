Here’s why the top 71 players in the FedEx Cup standings will qualify for the PGA Tour’s playoffs

At the conclusion of this week's Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C., the PGA Tour's regular season will come to an end and give way to the FedEx Cup playoffs.

For the second season in a row, there will be 70 players advancing to the first stage of the playoffs in Memphis, Tenn., at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. However, the top 71 players in the FedEx Cup points standings at the end of the week will qualify for the postseason.

The PGA Tour has shared that the late Grayson Murray has not been removed from the points standings, in part as a way of honoring his achievement this season of winning the Sony Open in Hawaii. Murray is 57th in the standings. With that in mind, the top 71 players will qualify for the playoffs.

Murray took his own life in late May after withdrawing from the Charles Schwab Challenge in Texas during the second round.

The USGA honored Murray in a similar fashion ahead of the US Open in June at Pinehurst No. 2, saving him a place in the locker room before ultimately providing his spot to another qualifying player.

This is the second season for the new playoff concept, effectively turning the Wyndham Championship into the de facto first playoff event. After all, since the inception of the FedEx Cup in 2007 up until 2022, the top 125 players in the FedEx Cup standings qualified for the playoffs.

The top 125 players at the end of the FedEx Fall points standings still get full PGA Tour status for 2025, however. So there is a lot to play for -- even for the players who don't get into the first leg of the playoffs. There's a great chance to get a head start on a race to keep cards for next season, making for a lighter schedule in the fall.