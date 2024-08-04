Tommy Fleetwood's wife Clare Craig: Pictures, bio
Tommy Fleetwood's wife Clare Craig: Pictures, bio

August 4, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
Tommy Fleetwood is in contention to win the 2024 Paris Olympics men's golf tournament, in what would be the biggest win of his career.

He got married to his wife, Clare Craig, back in 2014, and she has been with him for his two PGA Tour wins at the Sanderson Farms Championship and the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Clare Craig is Fleetwood's manager, and they have worked together significantly over the years, in addition to being a power couple in the golf world. She was born in England, where the couple still resides.

Take a look at photos of Tommy Fleetwood's wife, Clare Craig.

