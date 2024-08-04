Hideki Matsuyama's wife Mei Inui Matsuyama: Pictures, bio
Hideki Matsuyama's wife Mei Inui Matsuyama: Pictures, bio

August 4, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
Hideki Matsuyama is the 2024 Paris Olympics men's golf bronze medalist, and he's the first Japanese man to win a major in golf with the win in the 2021 Masters. Matsuyama's wife, Mei Inui Matsuyama, has been a key part of his journey.

However, for years, people in golf didn't even know that Mei Inui Matsuyama was Hideki Matsuyama's wife. In fact, it was not until their daughter Kanna was born in 2017 that Matsuyama even told the world he was married in the first place.

A notoriously private person, Matsuyama said no one had bothered to ask him if he was married, so he didn't feel the need to tell the world about her.

“No one really asked me if I was married, so I didn’t have to answer that question,” Matsuyama said.

See pictures of Hideki Matsuyama's wife, Mei Inui Matsuyama.

