2024 Wyndham Championship Monday qualifier: Dates, locations, field and who got through

CMC PGA Tour

August 4, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
The 2024 Wyndham Championship is the 17th PGA Tour event of the calendar year to offer a Monday qualifier.

The Greensboro tournament is an an open event and allocates four spots in the field to players who earn their way in through a Monday qualifier. The tournament, which features a $7.9 million purse, is played Thursday through Sunday.

Monday qualifiers are tournaments held on Mondays (although a rare few are not), and they feature a field of typically around 80 players that are looking to get into that week's PGA Tour event. The tournaments are 18-hole affairs typically put on by the local PGA of America section nearest to the tournament host. Eligibility is not limited to professionals, as amateurs with a USGA handicap index under 2.0 may play as well.

For the 2024 Wyndham Championship, the Carolinas section of the PGA of America presents the tournament. The Monday qualifier is played August 5, 2024, at Bermuda Run Country Club in Bermuda Run, N.C., and the field of 73 players was finalized on August 2 at 5 p.m. local time.

Before the Monday qualifier, there were pre-qualifiers, which is common. This tournament creates a pathway to the Monday qualifier for players who have limited or no status with the PGA Tour and, frankly, raises entry fees.

For this Monday qualifier, the field is filled with players with limited PGA Tour and Korn Ferry Tour status.

The top four finishers from the Monday qualifier will gain entry to the 2024 Wyndham Championship. The last Monday qualifier to win on the PGA Tour is Corey Conners, who won the 2019 Valero Texas Open after Monday qualifying.

2024 Wyndham Championship Monday qualifier field

PLAYER
Collin Adams
Anders Albertson
Eric Axley
Erik Barnes
Brett Beazant
Brandon Berry
Ryan Blaum
Keegan Bronnenberg
Connor Burgess
Steven Chervony
Michael Clardy
John Clare
Noah Connor
Austin Cook
Kyle Cottam
Spencer Cross
M J Daffue
Mickey De Morat
Steven Dilisio
Matthew Doyle
George Duangmanee
Austin Duncan
Jack Faraci
Sean Finan
Hunter Fry
Tommy Gibson
Parker Gillam
Thomas Giroux
Alex Goff
Cody Gribble
Lanto Griffin
John Grimes
Jonathan Hardee
Ben Jordan
Peter Knade
George Kneiser
Andrew Landry
Caleb Loudin
Nicholas Lyerly
Anthony Maccaglia
Jackson Markham
Nyasha Mauchaza
Jon Mayer
William McGirt
Connor McKay
Blake McShea
Cooper Musselman
Chris Nido
Henrik Norlander
William Nottingham
Carson Ownbey
Spencer Oxendine
Raul Pereda
Logan Perkins
Kyle Reifers
Davis Richards
Christian Salzer
David Sanchez
Neal Shipley
Matthew Short
Austin Squires
Robert Streb
Ryan Sullivan
Nicklaus Sutton
Curtis Thompson
D J Trahan
Martin Trainer
Kevin Tway
Jacob Uyesato
Mitchell Vance
Oliver Wilson
Caleb Wittig
Ben Woodruff

