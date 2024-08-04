2024 Wyndham Championship Monday qualifier: Dates, locations, field and who got through

The 2024 Wyndham Championship is the 17th PGA Tour event of the calendar year to offer a Monday qualifier.
The Greensboro tournament is an an open event and allocates four spots in the field to players who earn their way in through a Monday qualifier. The tournament, which features a $7.9 million purse, is played Thursday through Sunday.
Monday qualifiers are tournaments held on Mondays (although a rare few are not), and they feature a field of typically around 80 players that are looking to get into that week's PGA Tour event. The tournaments are 18-hole affairs typically put on by the local PGA of America section nearest to the tournament host. Eligibility is not limited to professionals, as amateurs with a USGA handicap index under 2.0 may play as well.
For the 2024 Wyndham Championship, the Carolinas section of the PGA of America presents the tournament. The Monday qualifier is played August 5, 2024, at Bermuda Run Country Club in Bermuda Run, N.C., and the field of 73 players was finalized on August 2 at 5 p.m. local time.
Before the Monday qualifier, there were pre-qualifiers, which is common. This tournament creates a pathway to the Monday qualifier for players who have limited or no status with the PGA Tour and, frankly, raises entry fees.
For this Monday qualifier, the field is filled with players with limited PGA Tour and Korn Ferry Tour status.
The top four finishers from the Monday qualifier will gain entry to the 2024 Wyndham Championship. The last Monday qualifier to win on the PGA Tour is Corey Conners, who won the 2019 Valero Texas Open after Monday qualifying.
2024 Wyndham Championship Monday qualifier field
|PLAYER
|Collin Adams
|Anders Albertson
|Eric Axley
|Erik Barnes
|Brett Beazant
|Brandon Berry
|Ryan Blaum
|Keegan Bronnenberg
|Connor Burgess
|Steven Chervony
|Michael Clardy
|John Clare
|Noah Connor
|Austin Cook
|Kyle Cottam
|Spencer Cross
|M J Daffue
|Mickey De Morat
|Steven Dilisio
|Matthew Doyle
|George Duangmanee
|Austin Duncan
|Jack Faraci
|Sean Finan
|Hunter Fry
|Tommy Gibson
|Parker Gillam
|Thomas Giroux
|Alex Goff
|Cody Gribble
|Lanto Griffin
|John Grimes
|Jonathan Hardee
|Ben Jordan
|Peter Knade
|George Kneiser
|Andrew Landry
|Caleb Loudin
|Nicholas Lyerly
|Anthony Maccaglia
|Jackson Markham
|Nyasha Mauchaza
|Jon Mayer
|William McGirt
|Connor McKay
|Blake McShea
|Cooper Musselman
|Chris Nido
|Henrik Norlander
|William Nottingham
|Carson Ownbey
|Spencer Oxendine
|Raul Pereda
|Logan Perkins
|Kyle Reifers
|Davis Richards
|Christian Salzer
|David Sanchez
|Neal Shipley
|Matthew Short
|Austin Squires
|Robert Streb
|Ryan Sullivan
|Nicklaus Sutton
|Curtis Thompson
|D J Trahan
|Martin Trainer
|Kevin Tway
|Jacob Uyesato
|Mitchell Vance
|Oliver Wilson
|Caleb Wittig
|Ben Woodruff