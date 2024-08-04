2024 Portland Classic money: Purse, winner's share, updated prize money payout
August 4, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of Alexa Pano
The 2024 Portland Classic prize money payout is from the $1.75 million purse, with 70 professional players who complete four rounds at Columbia Edgewater Country Club in Portland, Oregon, earning LPGA Tour prize money and an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the Portland Classic prize pool is at $262,500, with the second-place finisher taking home $162,834. The Portland Classic prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of 15 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each LPGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place professional player.

The Portland Classic field is headed by Andrea Lee, Alexa Pano, Angel Yin and more.

This tournament started with 144 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds to the top 65 and ties. Every professional player who made the 36-hole cut is paid for the week.

Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2024 Portland Classic from the correct 2024 Portland Classic full-field payout is based on their finish.

The LPGA Tour cut rule is down to the top 65 and ties, with no secondary cut. When more than 65 professional players make the cut, the payout is modified to ensure all players are paid, with the winner always getting 15 percent of the purse.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will earn 500 Race to the CME Globe points, with this being a standard event.

Additionally, there are Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the LPGA Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well as berths into other big tour events.

2024 Portland Classic prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $262,500
2 $162,834
3 $118,125
4 $91,379
5 $73,550
6 $60,177
7 $50,370
8 $44,130
9 $39,673
10 $36,106
11 $33,431
12 $31,202
13 $29,241
14 $27,458
15 $25,853
16 $24,427
17 $23,180
18 $22,109
19 $21,218
20 $20,504
21 $19,792
22 $19,078
23 $18,366
24 $17,652
25 $17,028
26 $16,404
27 $15,779
28 $15,155
29 $14,532
30 $13,997
31 $13,462
32 $12,927
33 $12,391
34 $11,856
35 $11,412
36 $10,965
37 $10,521
38 $10,074
39 $9,628
40 $9,271
41 $8,915
42 $8,559
43 $8,201
44 $7,845
45 $7,578
46 $7,310
47 $7,043
48 $6,775
49 $6,508
50 $6,240
51 $6,063
52 $5,884
53 $5,705
54 $5,528
55 $5,349
56 $5,170
57 $4,993
58 $4,814
59 $4,637
60 $4,458
61 $4,369
62 $4,279
63 $4,190
64 $4,102
65 $4,011
66 $3,923
67 $3,834
68 $3,744
69 $3,655
70 $3,566

