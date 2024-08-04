2024 Portland Classic final results: Prize money payout, LPGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won
CMC Featured LPGA Tour

2024 Portland Classic final results: Prize money payout, LPGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won

August 4, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
The 2024 Portland Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Moriya Jutanugarn, who topped the LPGA Tour leaderboard this week with a win at Columbia Edgewater Country Club in Portland, Oregon.

Jutanugarn won for the second time in her LPGA Tour career and for the first time in some six years, earning a win by two shots over Narin An, Angel Yin and Nataliya Guseva on 22-under 266.

Long-hitting Polly Mack, So Mi Lee and Sofia Garcia are all tied for fifth place on 19-under 269.

Jutanugarn won the $262,500 winner's share of the $1,750,000 purse.

Portland Classic recap notes

Jutanugarn picks up the win in the 22nd LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for a second time in her LPGA Tour career.

By winning the event, Jutanugarn earned 500 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

This week, there was a 36-hole cut with 70 players finishing the tournament in the latest tournament of the season.

The 2024 LPGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2024 Paris Olympics women's golf tournament.

2024 Portland Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Moriya Jutanugarn -22 67 69 64 66 266 $262,500
T2 Narin An -20 68 66 68 66 268 $124,113
T2 Nataliya Guseva -20 64 72 64 68 268 $124,113
T2 Angel Yin -20 66 67 66 69 268 $124,113
T5 Sofia Garcia -19 66 70 65 68 269 $61,366
T5 So Mi Lee -19 66 67 67 69 269 $61,366
T5 Polly Mack -19 63 67 69 70 269 $61,366
8 Dewi Weber -18 66 62 70 72 270 $44,130
T9 Ariya Jutanugarn -17 69 69 68 65 271 $33,931
T9 Jiwon Jeon -17 68 66 71 66 271 $33,931
T9 Lauren Coughlin -17 66 69 66 70 271 $33,931
T9 Grace Kim -17 66 65 70 70 271 $33,931
T9 Andrea Lee -17 67 63 67 74 271 $33,931
T14 Jennifer Chang -16 72 65 67 68 272 $24,605
T14 Ruixin Liu -16 67 69 68 68 272 $24,605
T14 Malia Nam -16 67 67 70 68 272 $24,605
T14 Emma Talley -16 65 67 72 68 272 $24,605
T14 Alexa Pano -16 68 64 66 74 272 $24,605
T19 Eun-Hee Ji -15 68 71 70 64 273 $20,505
T19 Amanda Doherty -15 69 69 67 68 273 $20,505
T19 Jeongeun Lee5 -15 67 70 68 68 273 $20,505
T22 Daniela Darquea -14 65 71 71 67 274 $17,706
T22 Liqi Zeng -14 71 67 68 68 274 $17,706
T22 Jing Yan -14 70 68 67 69 274 $17,706
T22 A Lim Kim -14 68 65 72 69 274 $17,706
T22 Aditi Ashok -14 70 67 65 72 274 $17,706
T27 Ingrid Lindblad -13 67 68 74 66 275 $15,155
T27 Nicole Broch Estrup -13 71 67 69 68 275 $15,155
T27 Minami Katsu -13 68 70 67 70 275 $15,155
T30 Pauline Roussin-Bouchard -12 71 68 70 67 276 $11,956
T30 Allisen Corpuz -12 70 68 70 68 276 $11,956
T30 Sandra Gal -12 67 70 70 69 276 $11,956
T30 Jennifer Kupcho -12 68 70 68 70 276 $11,956
T30 Arpichaya Yubol -12 67 71 68 70 276 $11,956
T30 Weiwei Zhang -12 67 66 73 70 276 $11,956
T30 Annie Park -12 67 72 65 72 276 $11,956
T30 Jenny Shin -12 66 65 73 72 276 $11,956
T30 Yealimi Noh -12 68 66 69 73 276 $11,956
T39 Cheyenne Knight -11 66 70 75 66 277 $8,413
T39 Min Lee -11 67 71 71 68 277 $8,413
T39 Xiaowen Yin -11 70 67 71 69 277 $8,413
T39 Muni He -11 71 68 68 70 277 $8,413
T39 Pornanong Phatlum -11 68 68 71 70 277 $8,413
T39 Chanettee Wannasaen -11 68 70 68 71 277 $8,413
T39 Samantha Wagner -11 64 70 72 71 277 $8,413
T39 Robyn Choi -11 67 67 70 73 277 $8,413
T47 Gina Kim -10 67 72 73 66 278 $6,526
T47 Matilda Castren -10 71 68 70 69 278 $6,526
T47 Pajaree Anannarukarn -10 66 71 72 69 278 $6,526
T47 Caroline Masson -10 64 71 74 69 278 $6,526
T47 Kaitlin Milligan -10 69 69 70 70 278 $6,526
T52 Yu-Sang Hou -9 72 66 70 71 279 $5,706
T52 Haeji Kang -9 67 69 72 71 279 $5,706
T52 Gabriela Ruffels -9 67 69 71 72 279 $5,706
T55 Gurleen Kaur -8 70 69 72 69 280 $4,993
T55 Minji Kang -8 69 69 72 70 280 $4,993
T55 Hee Young Park -8 67 71 72 70 280 $4,993
T55 Hyo Joon Jang -8 64 72 72 72 280 $4,993
T55 Clariss Guce -8 67 66 74 73 280 $4,993
T60 Lucy Li -7 68 71 72 70 281 $4,280
T60 Jeongeun Lee6 -7 70 68 73 70 281 $4,280
T60 Hira Naveed -7 67 70 71 73 281 $4,280
T60 Lee-Anne Pace -7 70 66 72 73 281 $4,280
T60 Dana Fall -7 72 66 68 75 281 $4,280
T65 Savannah Grewal -6 69 70 73 70 282 $3,967
T65 Pavarisa Yoktuan -6 71 67 72 72 282 $3,967
T67 Madison Young -4 70 69 72 73 284 $3,744
T67 Tiffany Chan -4 69 68 74 73 284 $3,744
T67 Danielle Kang -4 70 67 72 75 284 $3,744
70 Gemma Dryburgh -2 69 69 72 76 286 $3,566

