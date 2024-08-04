2024 Portland Classic final results: Prize money payout, LPGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 Portland Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Moriya Jutanugarn, who topped the LPGA Tour leaderboard this week with a win at Columbia Edgewater Country Club in Portland, Oregon.

Jutanugarn won for the second time in her LPGA Tour career and for the first time in some six years, earning a win by two shots over Narin An, Angel Yin and Nataliya Guseva on 22-under 266.

Long-hitting Polly Mack, So Mi Lee and Sofia Garcia are all tied for fifth place on 19-under 269.

Jutanugarn won the $262,500 winner's share of the $1,750,000 purse.

Portland Classic recap notes

Jutanugarn picks up the win in the 22nd LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for a second time in her LPGA Tour career.

By winning the event, Jutanugarn earned 500 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

This week, there was a 36-hole cut with 70 players finishing the tournament in the latest tournament of the season.

The 2024 LPGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2024 Paris Olympics women's golf tournament.

2024 Portland Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

