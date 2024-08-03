What does Haci mean on Angel Yin’s hat at the 2024 Portland Classic?

Angel Yin is once again a contender in a major championship on the LPGA Tour, giving herself a chance to win the 2024 Portland Classic in Oregon.

Golf fans have long known about Yin's capability as a player, but she now seems to again be asserting herself as a force in more LPGA Tour events.

That added attention has people wondering why Angel Yin has HACI in capital letters on her hat while she plays golf. What does HACI mean on her hat?

The HACI on Angel Yin's hat is a reference to Hacienda Golf Club, where she grew up playing and has been a long-time member. Yin became a member as part of the club's Tour Professional Playing Privileges Program, established to foster an environment for elite players to work at their games and be a part of the club's culture. Jenny Shin similarly received a membership under the same program, and she had a great chance to win the KPMG Women's PGA Championship.

The club has seen the relationship with these top players as a benefit for the club, helping to break down the long-held view that the club was taking itself too seriously.

In 2016, Yin said of the program: “I love it. Its great. Other country clubs usually have more adult members rather than juniors and college players. Hacienda allows so many professionals, juniors and college players to play. It is good because we can practice together at the same level. Practicing together makes us all better. It is a huge honor [to be a part of the program]. It is such a prestigious golf course. It means a lot for me to be able to practice here.”

Hacienda Golf Club is located in La Habra Heights, Calif., which is a principal Charles Watson design.