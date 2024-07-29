2024 Paris Olympics men’s golf tournament: Expert picks, PGA Tour field rankings and fantasy golf tips

The 2024 Paris Olympics men's golf tournament is the PGA Tour-sanctioned event this week, and we're back with our PGA Tour field rankings and expert picks for the tournament at Le Golf National near Paris, France.

Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings, and they are agnostic of competition. Whether you're playing in a fantasy golf leagues, betting on golf, or competing in a DFS (DraftKings, FanDuel) event, our picks highlight the top PGA Tour golfers to watch this week from our 2024 Paris Olympics men's golf tournament rankings.

JOIN FOREBUCKS: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $40/year!

GNN Members-Only Tools

2024 Paris Olympics men's golf tournament Tournament preview

The Paris Olympics men's golf tournament is this week, and the Olympics are back! This is the first time the Olympic golf tournament has been played at a regular host venue on the PGA Tour or DP World Tour, with the French Open and 2018 Ryder Cup venue in the spotlight once again.

2024 Paris Olympics men's golf tournament Tournament rankings: Top 10 players

1. Xander Schauffele: The 2021 Olympic gold medalist from Tokyo has already done it, and he's won two majors this season.

2. Scottie Scheffler: The Americans' top two players are the obvious favorites for the gold, and for good reason.

3. Collin Morikawa: Morikawa has been amazing for the majors' season, and this could be the big payoff for his solid year.

4. Ludvig Aberg: Ludvig struggled at The Open, but this shouldn't be that kind of test, which should help his chances.

5. Rory McIlroy: McIlroy has seemingly come around on the value of Olympic golf, but I'm not sure this venue is the best for him. Depends on setup.

6. Jon Rahm: Rahm finally got his first win on LIV Golf in the United Kingdom, so maybe he can uncork now and start winning more frequently.

7. Tommy Fleetwood: Fleetwood was magic in the 2018 Ryder Cup here, likes the venue and should feel very good about his game.

8. Hideki Matsuyama: This feels like an Hideki venue, as it requires great ballstriking from tee to green and avoiding big mental mistakes.

9. Corey Conners: I'll throw a curveball here and tout the Canadian ballstriking wizard, as I think his style of play and strengths should be helpful here.

10. Matthieu Pavon: The French are fired-up hosts, and Pavon is a gamer who could absolutely win this thing.