2024 men’s Olympic golf tournament PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, we have the men's Olympic golf tournament, with a regular DP World Tour venue hosting the event at Le Golf National. It's also a former Ryder Cup site from 2018, which leads me toward European regulars just as much as Scheffler and Xander.

Also, I realize a lot of leagues are just taking the week off because there's no money or FedEx Cup points associated with the results. So, I'm very much inclined to use a LIV Golf player or a player I'm otherwise not going to use in the playoffs.

2024 Paris Olympics men's golf tournament One and Done picks

Matthieu Pavon: The Frenchman is a gamer, and he has every opportunity to win here and do something amazing.

Tommy Fleetwood: Fleetwood has been playing well, and it's a return to the 2018 Ryder Cup venue where he ruled.

Jon Rahm: Rahm finally got his first LIV Golf win, albeit one kind of gifted to him at the end. Is this a good fit for him?

Corey Conners: I love Conners' game for a situation like this and a course where ballstriking should be at a premium.

My pick this week is Tommy Fleetwood.

