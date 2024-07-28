Taylor Pendrith’s wife Megan Pendrith: Pictures, bio

Page 1 of 5

Taylor Pendrith is a PGA Tour veteran, and the Canadian earned his first PGA Tour win at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024. Pendrith hopes to walk off the green at TPC Twin Cities in Minnesota to his wife, Megan Pendrith, to celebrate a second PGA Tour win at the 3M Open.

Taylor and Meg Beirnes, as was her maiden name, got married in 2021 and enjoyed some honeymoon time as Taylor contended at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Megan Pendrith and Taylor Pendrith got married in 2021, and they have a child together: . Megan was a local hero during the COVID-19 pandemic, as she was a nurse at Juravinski Hospital and Cancer Centre in Canada. She has since changed hospitals.

