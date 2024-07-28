Matt Kuchar's wife Sybi: Pictures, bio
Olympic Golf

July 28, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
Matt Kuchar is a perennial figure atop the PGA Tour's list of players with the most earnings and most top-10 finishes. He's been a Players winner and a contender for the 2016 Olympic gold medal in golf. He has done practically everything there is to do in golf except for win a major, and now he's looking to keep his streak as the only player to ever make all of the FedEx Cup playoffs going back to 2007 with a win at the 3M Open.

Kuchar has been married to his wife, Sybi Parker, since 2003, although they met when both were still on campus at Georgia Tech. Sybi was on the Yellow Jackets tennis team, and she's taught Kuchar to become a pretty solid golfer. The couple has two children together, Cameron and Carson.

Take a look at photos of Matt Kuchar's wife, Sybi.

