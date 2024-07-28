Jhonattan Vegas' wife Hildegard Struppek: Pictures, bio
CMC Golf Culture

Jhonattan Vegas’ wife Hildegard Struppek: Pictures, bio

July 28, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
FOLLOW US
FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


Page 1 of 7

Jhonattan Vegas is now a three-time PGA Tour winner and two-time, back-to-back RBC Canadian Open winner, taking two years in a row at Glen Abbey Golf Club. However, it's been a long time since he has won, and he's looking to break that long skid at the 2024 3M Open in Minnesota.

Vegas is also a proud parent along with his wife Hildegard Struppek, with the couple marrying in December 2013. They have a daughter Sharlene. Hildegard is a graduate student, and the couple lives in the Houston area.

See pictures of Jhonattan Vegas' wife, Hildegard Struppek.

Page 1 of 7
Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is currently a +2.6 USGA handicap, and he has covered dozens of major championships and professional golf tournaments. He likes writing about golf and making it more accessible by answering the complex questions fans have about the pro game or who want to understand how to play golf better.

Ryan talks about golf on various social platforms:

X or Twitter: https://twitter.com/ryanballengee
Facebook: https://facebook.com/ryanballengeegolf
Instagram: https://instagram.com/ryanballengee
YouTube: https://youtube.com/@ryanballengeegolf

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.