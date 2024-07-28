Jhonattan Vegas’ wife Hildegard Struppek: Pictures, bio

Jhonattan Vegas is now a three-time PGA Tour winner and two-time, back-to-back RBC Canadian Open winner, taking two years in a row at Glen Abbey Golf Club. However, it's been a long time since he has won, and he's looking to break that long skid at the 2024 3M Open in Minnesota.
Vegas is also a proud parent along with his wife Hildegard Struppek, with the couple marrying in December 2013. They have a daughter Sharlene. Hildegard is a graduate student, and the couple lives in the Houston area.
