2024 NV5 Invitational final results: Prize money payout, Korn Ferry Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 NV5 Invitational final leaderboard is headed by winner Thomas Rosenmueller, who topped the Korn Ferry Tour lederboard this week at The Glen Club in Glenview, Ill.
Rosenmueller secured his breakthrough win on the Korn Ferry Tour with a two-shot victory over Karl Vilips on 25-under 259.
Steven Fisk, who has already secured a PGA Tour card for 2025, finished in a tie for third place along with Sam Bennett, Zach Bauchou and Davis Chatfield on 22-under total, three back of the German-born winner.
Rosenmueller won the $180,000 winner's share of the $1,000,000 purse.
Korn Ferry Tour Championship recap notes
Rosenmueller earned 13.7 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, which does help his world ranking, as he also gains 500 Korn Ferry Tour points. The top 30 players in the points standings at the end of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship earn PGA Tour cards for 2025.
This week the cut was made at 6-under 136 or better, with 75 players getting through to the final two rounds.
The 2024 Korn Ferry Tour schedule continues next week with the Utah Championship.
2024 NV5 Invitational final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Thomas Rosenmueller
|-25
|66
|64
|63
|66
|259
|$180,000
|2
|Karl Vilips
|-23
|65
|67
|66
|63
|261
|$90,000
|T3
|Steven Fisk
|-22
|66
|67
|66
|63
|262
|$44,375
|T3
|Davis Chatfield
|-22
|67
|65
|66
|64
|262
|$44,375
|T3
|Zach Bauchou
|-22
|65
|66
|66
|65
|262
|$44,375
|T3
|Sam Bennett
|-22
|67
|64
|64
|67
|262
|$44,375
|T7
|Paul Peterson
|-21
|65
|66
|70
|62
|263
|$28,625
|T7
|Carter Jenkins
|-21
|65
|67
|67
|64
|263
|$28,625
|
|T7
|Tano Goya
|-21
|69
|62
|67
|65
|263
|$28,625
|T7
|Sudarshan Yellamaraju
|-21
|63
|69
|65
|66
|263
|$28,625
|T11
|William Mouw
|-20
|70
|65
|65
|64
|264
|$20,630
|T11
|Jackson Suber
|-20
|69
|65
|66
|64
|264
|$20,630
|T11
|Thomas Walsh
|-20
|69
|66
|63
|66
|264
|$20,630
|T11
|Bryson Nimmer
|-20
|69
|64
|64
|67
|264
|$20,630
|T11
|Ryan Gerard
|-20
|64
|61
|70
|69
|264
|$20,630
|T16
|Kris Ventura
|-19
|66
|63
|72
|64
|265
|$16,000
|
|T16
|Cole Hammer
|-19
|65
|68
|66
|66
|265
|$16,000
|T16
|John Pak
|-19
|67
|63
|67
|68
|265
|$16,000
|19
|William Moll
|-18
|64
|67
|66
|69
|266
|$14,000
|T20
|Trent Phillips
|-17
|72
|64
|67
|64
|267
|$10,967
|T20
|Davis Shore
|-17
|70
|65
|67
|65
|267
|$10,967
|T20
|Joey Garber
|-17
|71
|64
|67
|65
|267
|$10,967
|T20
|Quade Cummins
|-17
|65
|68
|68
|66
|267
|$10,967
|T20
|Jeremy Paul
|-17
|66
|67
|67
|67
|267
|$10,967
|T20
|Joe Weiler
|-17
|63
|65
|68
|71
|267
|$10,967
|T26
|Étienne Papineau
|-16
|70
|66
|66
|66
|268
|$7,108
|T26
|Yi Cao
|-16
|71
|61
|70
|66
|268
|$7,108
|T26
|Ollie Schniederjans
|-16
|68
|68
|65
|67
|268
|$7,108
|T26
|Patrick Welch
|-16
|68
|64
|69
|67
|268
|$7,108
|T26
|Fabián Gómez
|-16
|64
|67
|70
|67
|268
|$7,108
|T26
|Chris Baker
|-16
|66
|69
|65
|68
|268
|$7,108
|T26
|Jack Maguire
|-16
|68
|66
|66
|68
|268
|$7,108
|T26
|Roberto Díaz
|-16
|67
|66
|66
|69
|268
|$7,108
|T26
|Matt Rosenmueller
|-16
|65
|69
|63
|71
|268
|$7,108
|T26
|Jorge Fernández Valdés
|-16
|67
|66
|64
|71
|268
|$7,108
|T36
|KK Limbhasut
|-15
|65
|71
|69
|64
|269
|$5,054
|T36
|Rick Lamb
|-15
|67
|69
|67
|66
|269
|$5,054
|T36
|Brendon Jelley
|-15
|65
|70
|68
|66
|269
|$5,054
|T36
|James Carr Vernon
|-15
|69
|66
|68
|66
|269
|$5,054
|T36
|Spencer Levin
|-15
|67
|67
|69
|66
|269
|$5,054
|T36
|Emilio Gonzalez
|-15
|65
|68
|69
|67
|269
|$5,054
|T36
|Dalton Ward
|-15
|67
|69
|64
|69
|269
|$5,054
|T36
|Ben Crane
|-15
|65
|70
|65
|69
|269
|$5,054
|T36
|Trey Winstead
|-15
|66
|66
|68
|69
|269
|$5,054
|T36
|Danny Walker
|-15
|66
|66
|68
|69
|269
|$5,054
|T36
|Kaito Onishi
|-15
|70
|62
|68
|69
|269
|$5,054
|T36
|Curtis Luck
|-15
|65
|65
|70
|69
|269
|$5,054
|T48
|Sung Kang
|-14
|69
|64
|69
|68
|270
|$4,352
|T48
|Kevin Roy
|-14
|67
|67
|67
|69
|270
|$4,352
|T48
|Aldrich Potgieter
|-14
|65
|68
|68
|69
|270
|$4,352
|T48
|Austin Greaser
|-14
|67
|66
|68
|69
|270
|$4,352
|T48
|Hank Lebioda
|-14
|66
|67
|67
|70
|270
|$4,352
|T53
|Jonathan Byrd
|-13
|67
|67
|70
|67
|271
|$4,180
|T53
|Brent Grant
|-13
|71
|64
|68
|68
|271
|$4,180
|T53
|Tag Ridings
|-13
|67
|64
|72
|68
|271
|$4,180
|T53
|Rhein Gibson
|-13
|70
|61
|72
|68
|271
|$4,180
|T53
|Ryan Hall
|-13
|66
|66
|70
|69
|271
|$4,180
|T53
|Doc Redman
|-13
|69
|63
|68
|71
|271
|$4,180
|T53
|Mark Goetz
|-13
|67
|64
|68
|72
|271
|$4,180
|T60
|Patrick Cover
|-12
|64
|71
|70
|67
|272
|$4,060
|T60
|Kazuma Kobori
|-12
|72
|64
|68
|68
|272
|$4,060
|T60
|David Kocher
|-12
|68
|67
|66
|71
|272
|$4,060
|T60
|Brian Campbell
|-12
|69
|64
|68
|71
|272
|$4,060
|T60
|Wil Bateman
|-12
|63
|69
|69
|71
|272
|$4,060
|T65
|John Augenstein
|-11
|68
|68
|70
|67
|273
|$3,970
|T65
|Garett Reband
|-11
|65
|67
|74
|67
|273
|$3,970
|T65
|Paul Haley II
|-11
|66
|70
|67
|70
|273
|$3,970
|T65
|Cooper Dossey
|-11
|68
|65
|70
|70
|273
|$3,970
|T69
|Kevin Velo
|-10
|67
|66
|71
|70
|274
|$3,900
|T69
|Pontus Nyholm
|-10
|68
|66
|69
|71
|274
|$3,900
|T69
|Rob Oppenheim
|-10
|69
|66
|67
|72
|274
|$3,900
|T72
|Taylor Dickson
|-8
|70
|66
|73
|67
|276
|$3,840
|T72
|Kyle Stanley
|-8
|69
|67
|72
|68
|276
|$3,840
|T72
|Frankie Capan III
|-8
|66
|65
|75
|70
|276
|$3,840
|75
|Erik Compton
|-5
|66
|68
|71
|74
|279
|$3,800