2024 NV5 Invitational final results: Prize money payout, Korn Ferry Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 NV5 Invitational final leaderboard is headed by winner Thomas Rosenmueller, who topped the Korn Ferry Tour lederboard this week at The Glen Club in Glenview, Ill.

Rosenmueller secured his breakthrough win on the Korn Ferry Tour with a two-shot victory over Karl Vilips on 25-under 259.

Steven Fisk, who has already secured a PGA Tour card for 2025, finished in a tie for third place along with Sam Bennett, Zach Bauchou and Davis Chatfield on 22-under total, three back of the German-born winner.

Rosenmueller won the $180,000 winner's share of the $1,000,000 purse.

Korn Ferry Tour Championship recap notes

Rosenmueller earned 13.7 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, which does help his world ranking, as he also gains 500 Korn Ferry Tour points. The top 30 players in the points standings at the end of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship earn PGA Tour cards for 2025.

This week the cut was made at 6-under 136 or better, with 75 players getting through to the final two rounds.

The 2024 Korn Ferry Tour schedule continues next week with the Utah Championship.

2024 NV5 Invitational final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

