2024 NV5 Invitational final results: Prize money payout, Korn Ferry Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won
CMC Korn Ferry Tour

July 28, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of Thomas Rosenmueller GLENVIEW, ILLINOIS - JULY 28: Thomas Rosenmueller of Germany poses with the trophy after winning the NV5 Invitational presented by Old National Bank at The Glen Club on July 28, 2024 in Glenview, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)
The 2024 NV5 Invitational final leaderboard is headed by winner Thomas Rosenmueller, who topped the Korn Ferry Tour lederboard this week at The Glen Club in Glenview, Ill.

Rosenmueller secured his breakthrough win on the Korn Ferry Tour with a two-shot victory over Karl Vilips on 25-under 259.

Steven Fisk, who has already secured a PGA Tour card for 2025, finished in a tie for third place along with Sam Bennett, Zach Bauchou and Davis Chatfield on 22-under total, three back of the German-born winner.

Rosenmueller won the $180,000 winner's share of the $1,000,000 purse.

Korn Ferry Tour Championship recap notes

Rosenmueller earned 13.7 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, which does help his world ranking, as he also gains 500 Korn Ferry Tour points. The top 30 players in the points standings at the end of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship earn PGA Tour cards for 2025.

This week the cut was made at 6-under 136 or better, with 75 players getting through to the final two rounds.

The 2024 Korn Ferry Tour schedule continues next week with the Utah Championship.

2024 NV5 Invitational final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Thomas Rosenmueller -25 66 64 63 66 259 $180,000
2 Karl Vilips -23 65 67 66 63 261 $90,000
T3 Steven Fisk -22 66 67 66 63 262 $44,375
T3 Davis Chatfield -22 67 65 66 64 262 $44,375
T3 Zach Bauchou -22 65 66 66 65 262 $44,375
T3 Sam Bennett -22 67 64 64 67 262 $44,375
T7 Paul Peterson -21 65 66 70 62 263 $28,625
T7 Carter Jenkins -21 65 67 67 64 263 $28,625
T7 Tano Goya -21 69 62 67 65 263 $28,625
T7 Sudarshan Yellamaraju -21 63 69 65 66 263 $28,625
T11 William Mouw -20 70 65 65 64 264 $20,630
T11 Jackson Suber -20 69 65 66 64 264 $20,630
T11 Thomas Walsh -20 69 66 63 66 264 $20,630
T11 Bryson Nimmer -20 69 64 64 67 264 $20,630
T11 Ryan Gerard -20 64 61 70 69 264 $20,630
T16 Kris Ventura -19 66 63 72 64 265 $16,000
T16 Cole Hammer -19 65 68 66 66 265 $16,000
T16 John Pak -19 67 63 67 68 265 $16,000
19 William Moll -18 64 67 66 69 266 $14,000
T20 Trent Phillips -17 72 64 67 64 267 $10,967
T20 Davis Shore -17 70 65 67 65 267 $10,967
T20 Joey Garber -17 71 64 67 65 267 $10,967
T20 Quade Cummins -17 65 68 68 66 267 $10,967
T20 Jeremy Paul -17 66 67 67 67 267 $10,967
T20 Joe Weiler -17 63 65 68 71 267 $10,967
T26 Étienne Papineau -16 70 66 66 66 268 $7,108
T26 Yi Cao -16 71 61 70 66 268 $7,108
T26 Ollie Schniederjans -16 68 68 65 67 268 $7,108
T26 Patrick Welch -16 68 64 69 67 268 $7,108
T26 Fabián Gómez -16 64 67 70 67 268 $7,108
T26 Chris Baker -16 66 69 65 68 268 $7,108
T26 Jack Maguire -16 68 66 66 68 268 $7,108
T26 Roberto Díaz -16 67 66 66 69 268 $7,108
T26 Matt Rosenmueller -16 65 69 63 71 268 $7,108
T26 Jorge Fernández Valdés -16 67 66 64 71 268 $7,108
T36 KK Limbhasut -15 65 71 69 64 269 $5,054
T36 Rick Lamb -15 67 69 67 66 269 $5,054
T36 Brendon Jelley -15 65 70 68 66 269 $5,054
T36 James Carr Vernon -15 69 66 68 66 269 $5,054
T36 Spencer Levin -15 67 67 69 66 269 $5,054
T36 Emilio Gonzalez -15 65 68 69 67 269 $5,054
T36 Dalton Ward -15 67 69 64 69 269 $5,054
T36 Ben Crane -15 65 70 65 69 269 $5,054
T36 Trey Winstead -15 66 66 68 69 269 $5,054
T36 Danny Walker -15 66 66 68 69 269 $5,054
T36 Kaito Onishi -15 70 62 68 69 269 $5,054
T36 Curtis Luck -15 65 65 70 69 269 $5,054
T48 Sung Kang -14 69 64 69 68 270 $4,352
T48 Kevin Roy -14 67 67 67 69 270 $4,352
T48 Aldrich Potgieter -14 65 68 68 69 270 $4,352
T48 Austin Greaser -14 67 66 68 69 270 $4,352
T48 Hank Lebioda -14 66 67 67 70 270 $4,352
T53 Jonathan Byrd -13 67 67 70 67 271 $4,180
T53 Brent Grant -13 71 64 68 68 271 $4,180
T53 Tag Ridings -13 67 64 72 68 271 $4,180
T53 Rhein Gibson -13 70 61 72 68 271 $4,180
T53 Ryan Hall -13 66 66 70 69 271 $4,180
T53 Doc Redman -13 69 63 68 71 271 $4,180
T53 Mark Goetz -13 67 64 68 72 271 $4,180
T60 Patrick Cover -12 64 71 70 67 272 $4,060
T60 Kazuma Kobori -12 72 64 68 68 272 $4,060
T60 David Kocher -12 68 67 66 71 272 $4,060
T60 Brian Campbell -12 69 64 68 71 272 $4,060
T60 Wil Bateman -12 63 69 69 71 272 $4,060
T65 John Augenstein -11 68 68 70 67 273 $3,970
T65 Garett Reband -11 65 67 74 67 273 $3,970
T65 Paul Haley II -11 66 70 67 70 273 $3,970
T65 Cooper Dossey -11 68 65 70 70 273 $3,970
T69 Kevin Velo -10 67 66 71 70 274 $3,900
T69 Pontus Nyholm -10 68 66 69 71 274 $3,900
T69 Rob Oppenheim -10 69 66 67 72 274 $3,900
T72 Taylor Dickson -8 70 66 73 67 276 $3,840
T72 Kyle Stanley -8 69 67 72 68 276 $3,840
T72 Frankie Capan III -8 66 65 75 70 276 $3,840
75 Erik Compton -5 66 68 71 74 279 $3,800

