2024 Senior British Open Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout
July 27, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
The 2024 Senior British Open Championship purse is set for $2.85 million, with the winner's share coming in at $447,800 -- more than the standard 15 percent payout according to the PGA Tour Champions' prize money distribution chart.

The Senior British Open Championship field is headed by Ernie Els, Bernhard Langer and Stephen Ames.

It's the final major event of the season, with 156 players taking on the Scottish resort course. There is a 36-hole cut to the top 70 and ties.

This tournament is played at Carnoustie Golf Links in Carnoustie, Scotland.

The Senior British Open Championship will be played over four days from Thursday through Sunday.

What else is on the line: Charles Schwab Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The money earned this week counts toward the Charles Schwab Cup points list. Each dollar earned translates into a regular season point to qualify for the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs in 2024. The top 72 players get into the first leg.

At the season of the season in 2024, the top five players in the final standings are paid part of the $2.1 million bonus pool (all as annuities), based on the points standings.

The PGA Tour Champions does not offer Official World Golf Ranking points in its events.

POSITION MONEY
1 $447,800
2 $298,680
3 $168,036
4 $134,292
5 $113,772
6 $93,936
7 $80,484
8 $67,032
9 $60,192
10 $53,694
11 $49,362
12 $45,942
13 $42,978
14 $41,154
15 $39,444
16 $37,620
17 $35,910
18 $34,542
19 $33,402
20 $32,490
21 $31,578
22 $30,666
23 $29,754
24 $28,842
25 $27,930
26 $27,018
27 $26,106
28 $25,194
29 $24,396
30 $23,598
31 $22,800
32 $22,002
33 $21,318
34 $20,634
35 $20,064
36 $19,494
37 $18,924
38 $18,354
39 $17,898
40 $17,328
41 $16,872
42 $16,302
43 $15,846
44 $15,276
45 $14,820
46 $14,364
47 $13,794
48 $13,338
49 $12,768
50 $12,312
51 $11,742
52 $11,286
53 $10,716
54 $10,260
55 $9,690
56 $9,234
57 $8,778
58 $8,436
59 $7,980
60 $7,638
61 $7,296
62 $6,954
63 $6,726
64 $6,384
65 $6,156
66 $5,814
67 $5,586
68 $5,358
69 $5,130
70 $4,902

