CMC LPGA Tour

2024 CPKC Women’s Open purse, winner’s share, LPGA Tour prize money payout this week

July 27, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
The 2024 CPKC Women's Open purse is set for $2.6 million, with the winner's share coming in at $390,000 -- the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The 2024 CPKC Women's Open field is headed by Brooke Henderson, Lexi Thompson, Haeran Ryu and more of the best players in the world.

This is the 19th event of the 2024 LPGA Tour schedule. This event is a long-standing tournament in Canada that was once a major.

With 156 players in the field, there is a cut to the top 65 players and ties after 36 holes, as is standard practice on the LPGA Tour.

The event is played this year at Earl Grey Golf Club in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

What else is on the line: Race to the CME Globe points, WWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this tournament wins 500 points toward the season-long race to the CME Globe and a $4 million first-place prize available to the winner of the CME Group Tour Championship.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-year exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well berths into other big tournaments.

2024 CPKC Women's Open purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $390,000
2 $245,247
3 $177,908
4 $137,626
5 $110,773
6 $90,633
7 $75,864
8 $66,465
9 $59,751
10 $54,380
11 $50,351
12 $46,993
13 $44,040
14 $41,355
15 $38,938
16 $36,789
17 $34,911
18 $33,299
19 $31,956
20 $30,882
21 $29,809
22 $28,734
23 $27,661
24 $26,585
25 $25,646
26 $24,707
27 $23,765
28 $22,825
29 $21,886
30 $21,081
31 $20,274
32 $19,469
33 $18,664
34 $17,857
35 $17,187
36 $16,515
37 $15,845
38 $15,172
39 $14,501
40 $13,964
41 $13,428
42 $12,892
43 $12,352
44 $11,816
45 $11,413
46 $11,009
47 $10,607
48 $10,204
49 $9,801
50 $9,399
51 $9,131
52 $8,862
53 $8,592
54 $8,326
55 $8,056
56 $7,787
57 $7,519
58 $7,250
59 $6,983
60 $6,714
61 $6,580
62 $6,444
63 $6,311
64 $6,178
65 $6,041

