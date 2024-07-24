2024 3M Open PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks

PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games.

Each week, we offer PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations.

We continue our 2024 PGA Tour one-and-done picks this week with the 2024 3M Open, concluding at the 2024 Tour Championship, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, we have the 3M Open, with a just a few weeks left until the FedEx Cup playoffs. TPC Twin Cities is both easy to score on and easy to make big numbers on because it has the most water balls of any course on the PGA Tour.

Big hitters thrive here, but that's not everything.

2024 3M Open One and Done picks

Tony Finau: Finau keeps playing this event for a reason, and he's been putting much better lately.

Billy Horschel: Horschel was great at the Open, and he said he would keep his word and play, so why not like it?

Taylor Pendrith: Bombers should love here, and he had the week in the States instead of at the Open.

Sam Burns: I'm not completely convinced of a Burns pick here, but he has been playing much better golf.

My pick this week is Tony Finau.

