2024 3M Open: Expert picks, PGA Tour field rankings and fantasy golf tips

The 2024 3M Open is the PGA Tour event this week, and we're back with our PGA Tour field rankings and expert picks for the tournament at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota.

Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings, and they are agnostic of competition. Whether you're playing in a fantasy golf leagues, betting on golf, or competing in a DFS (DraftKings, FanDuel) event, our picks highlight the top PGA Tour golfers to watch this week from our 2024 3M Open rankings.

2024 3M Open Tournament preview

The 3M Open is this week, and the last couple of stops before the FedEx Cup playoffs commence in Minnesota. This golf course has a lot of water in play, but scoring is definitely a must here.

2024 3M Open Tournament rankings: Top 10 players

1. Tony Finau: There's a reason Finau continues to play the tournament, and he's got a good record here.

2. Sam Burns: Burns fell apart a bit on Sunday at Troon, but his game has been trending in the right direction.

3. Keegan Bradley: Captain Keegan is trying to get over a lousy Open performance, but he was T-4 in the Scottish.

4. Nick Dunlap: Dunlap won his second event of the year at the Barracuda and has been playing great for weeks now.

5. Akshay Bhatia: Bhatia wasn't great at the Open, but he was in the top five in his prior two starts stateside.

6. Sahith Theegala: Sahith struggled in the Open, and that leads me to wonder again about his consistency.

7. Michael Thorbjornsen: The rookie is going to thrive on a place like this where he can smack the heck out of the ball.

8. Justin Rose: Rose should probably be higher after a beautiful Open, but he's also probably completely gassed.

9. Cam Davis: This is probably too high for Davis, but he's a winner recently in a similiar-style go-low event.

10. Billy Horschel: Horschel probably falls into the same category as Rose, though without the same upside.