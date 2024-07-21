Shane Lowry's wife Wendy Lowry: Pictures, bio
CMC Golf Culture

July 21, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
Shane Lowry is the 148th British Open champion, winning by six shots over Tommy Fleetwood at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland. It caps off a dream two-win season for the Ireland native. Now he's looking to capture a second major title in the Open at Royal Troon in Scotland.

Shane and Wendy married in 2016 in New York City, and they have a child together, a daughter named Iris, and both were on hand for Lowry becoming an Irishman to win a major on the island of Ireland.

The pair have traveled the world together, including to Ryder Cups and throughout the PGA Tour.

See pictures of Shane Lowry's wife, Wendy Lowry.

