Shane Lowry’s wife Wendy Lowry: Pictures, bio

Shane Lowry is the 148th British Open champion, winning by six shots over Tommy Fleetwood at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland. It caps off a dream two-win season for the Ireland native. Now he's looking to capture a second major title in the Open at Royal Troon in Scotland.

Shane and Wendy married in 2016 in New York City, and they have a child together, a daughter named Iris, and both were on hand for Lowry becoming an Irishman to win a major on the island of Ireland.

The pair have traveled the world together, including to Ryder Cups and throughout the PGA Tour.

