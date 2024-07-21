Justin Rose’s wife Kate Phillips: Pictures, bio

Page 1 of 2

Justin Rose is the 2013 U.S. Open champion, a regular Ryder Cup team member, a long-standing top-50 player in the world and an all-around great guy. His wife, Kate Phillips, has been along his side for so much of his run to the summit of golf. Now he seeks a second major title at The Open at Royal Troon in 2024.

Justin and Kate Rose have been married since December 2006, and they have been together since around 2000. The couple met when Kate was an assistant at IMG, which was his representation group at the time. Kate was at a lot of Justin's tournaments anyhow. She went to the University of Sussex and is a former high-level gymnast. The couple has two kids together: Leo and Lottie.

