2024 Price Cutter Charity Championship final results: Prize money payout, Korn Ferry Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won
CMC Korn Ferry Tour

July 21, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of Matt McCarty SPRINGFIELD, MISSOURI - JULY 21: Matt McCarty of the United States celebrates his victory on the 18th hole after the final round of the Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper at Highland Springs Country Club on July 21, 2024 in Springfield, Missouri. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)
The 2024 Price Cutter Charity Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Matt McCarty, who topped the Korn Ferry Tour lederboard this week at Highland Springs Country Club in Springfield, Missouri.

McCarty secured his first-ever PGA Tour card for 2025 with a three-shot win over former PGA Tour winner Tommy Gainey on 25-under 263.

Noah Goodwin, Taylor Dickson (who already has secured his card for next year), Mark Goetz and Sam Bennett finished in a tie for third place on 21-under total.

McCarty won the $180,000 winner's share of the $1,000,000 purse.

Korn Ferry Tour Championship recap notes

McCarty earned 13.5 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, which does help his world ranking, as he also gains 500 Korn Ferry Tour points. The top 30 players in the points standings at the end of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship earn PGA Tour cards for 2025.

This week the cut was made at 6-under 138 or better, with 73 players getting through to the final two rounds.

The 2024 Korn Ferry Tour schedule continues next week with the NV5 Invitational in Illinois.

2024 Price Cutter Charity Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Matt McCarty -25 65 67 65 66 263 $180,000
2 Tommy Gainey -22 65 67 66 68 266 $90,000
T3 Noah Goodwin -21 67 67 66 67 267 $44,375
T3 Taylor Dickson -21 67 65 68 67 267 $44,375
T3 Sam Bennett -21 67 66 66 68 267 $44,375
T3 Mark Goetz -21 67 67 63 70 267 $44,375
T7 Tim Widing -20 67 66 71 64 268 $29,667
T7 Nick Gabrelcik -20 66 71 65 66 268 $29,667
T7 Yi Cao -20 64 69 68 67 268 $29,667
T10 KK Limbhasut -19 69 67 67 66 269 $22,130
T10 Matt Atkins -19 67 69 66 67 269 $22,130
T10 Brian Campbell -19 64 67 71 67 269 $22,130
T10 Dalton Ward -19 66 67 68 68 269 $22,130
T10 David Kocher -19 68 65 68 68 269 $22,130
T15 Karl Vilips -18 67 70 67 66 270 $14,117
T15 Shad Tuten -18 65 68 71 66 270 $14,117
T15 Doc Redman -18 70 67 66 67 270 $14,117
T15 Chandler Blanchet -18 69 67 67 67 270 $14,117
T15 Danny Walker -18 65 69 68 68 270 $14,117
T15 Dillon Board -18 67 66 69 68 270 $14,117
T15 Richy Werenski -18 63 69 69 69 270 $14,117
T15 Zach Bauchou -18 66 66 68 70 270 $14,117
T15 Cooper Dossey -18 63 67 70 70 270 $14,117
T24 Jacob Solomon -17 69 68 68 66 271 $8,616
T24 Daniel Miernicki -17 63 72 68 68 271 $8,616
T24 John VanDerLaan -17 66 66 71 68 271 $8,616
T24 Kris Ventura -17 67 65 71 68 271 $8,616
T24 Ryan Gerard -17 69 65 68 69 271 $8,616
T29 Frankie Capan III -16 68 69 69 66 272 $7,000
T29 Trent Phillips -16 70 66 70 66 272 $7,000
T29 T.J. Vogel -16 67 69 69 67 272 $7,000
T29 Davis Chatfield -16 68 68 66 70 272 $7,000
T33 Dan McCarthy -15 70 67 71 65 273 $5,850
T33 Ryan Cole -15 68 69 70 66 273 $5,850
T33 Ricky Castillo -15 70 68 68 67 273 $5,850
T33 Cole Sherwood -15 68 68 69 68 273 $5,850
T33 Alistair Docherty -15 68 67 70 68 273 $5,850
T33 James Carr Vernon -15 66 67 71 69 273 $5,850
T33 Mitchell Meissner -15 67 69 64 73 273 $5,850
T40 Joey Garber -14 65 72 71 66 274 $5,000
T40 Carter Jenkins -14 68 69 71 66 274 $5,000
T40 Will Chandler -14 69 68 70 67 274 $5,000
T40 Max McGreevy -14 66 67 70 71 274 $5,000
T44 Michael Johnson -13 66 71 71 67 275 $4,550
T44 Jonathan Byrd -13 70 67 70 68 275 $4,550
T44 Quade Cummins -13 72 66 68 69 275 $4,550
T44 John Augenstein -13 64 71 71 69 275 $4,550
T44 Kevin Velo -13 68 68 68 71 275 $4,550
T44 Austin Hitt -13 62 72 70 71 275 $4,550
T50 Brandon Crick -12 69 69 72 66 276 $4,274
T50 Russell Knox -12 69 67 73 67 276 $4,274
T50 Chase Seiffert -12 66 68 74 68 276 $4,274
T50 Christo Lamprecht -12 72 66 68 70 276 $4,274
T50 Isaiah Salinda -12 65 69 68 74 276 $4,274
T55 John Pak -11 69 68 73 67 277 $4,180
T55 Kevin Roy -11 67 69 69 72 277 $4,180
T55 Gustav Frimodt -11 68 68 69 72 277 $4,180
T58 Wil Bateman -10 73 65 70 70 278 $4,110
T58 Davis Shore -10 68 69 70 71 278 $4,110
T58 Joshua Creel -10 68 69 70 71 278 $4,110
T58 Kevin Stadler -10 65 71 69 73 278 $4,110
T62 Chris Naegel -9 69 69 78 63 279 $4,040
T62 Morgan Hoffmann -9 68 69 75 67 279 $4,040
T62 Trevor Cone -9 67 70 71 71 279 $4,040
65 Emilio Gonzalez -8 68 70 75 67 280 $4,000
T66 Jamie Lovemark -7 68 70 73 70 281 $3,960
T66 Brent Grant -7 66 70 74 71 281 $3,960
T66 Thomas Rosenmueller -7 69 68 71 73 281 $3,960
69 Brad Hopfinger -6 70 68 72 72 282 $3,920
T70 Chris Baker -5 70 68 74 71 283 $3,880
T70 Evan Harmeling -5 71 66 75 71 283 $3,880
T70 Jared Wolfe -5 68 69 71 75 283 $3,880
73 Keenan Huskey 2 68 70 78 74 290 $3,840

