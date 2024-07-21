2024 Price Cutter Charity Championship final results: Prize money payout, Korn Ferry Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 Price Cutter Charity Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Matt McCarty, who topped the Korn Ferry Tour lederboard this week at Highland Springs Country Club in Springfield, Missouri.

McCarty secured his first-ever PGA Tour card for 2025 with a three-shot win over former PGA Tour winner Tommy Gainey on 25-under 263.

Noah Goodwin, Taylor Dickson (who already has secured his card for next year), Mark Goetz and Sam Bennett finished in a tie for third place on 21-under total.

McCarty won the $180,000 winner's share of the $1,000,000 purse.

Korn Ferry Tour Championship recap notes

McCarty earned 13.5 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, which does help his world ranking, as he also gains 500 Korn Ferry Tour points. The top 30 players in the points standings at the end of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship earn PGA Tour cards for 2025.

This week the cut was made at 6-under 138 or better, with 73 players getting through to the final two rounds.

The 2024 Korn Ferry Tour schedule continues next week with the NV5 Invitational in Illinois.

2024 Price Cutter Charity Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details