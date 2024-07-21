2024 Barracuda Championship final results: Prize money payout, PGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won
July 21, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of Nick Dunlap
The 2024 Barracuda Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Nick Dunlap, who earns a second-career PGA Tour title with a victory at Tahoe Mt. Club in Truckee, Calif.

Dunlap earned his second win of the season -- and first as a pro -- in the PGA Tour's only event contested under the modified Stableford scoring system. In the final round, Dunlap scored 19 total points -- best of the day by four points -- to win on 49 total points.

Vince Whaley finished alone in second on 47 points, while Patrick Fishburn finished alone in third place on 46 points.

Dunlap won the $720,000 winner's share of the $4,000,000 purse.

Barracuda Championship recap notes

Dunlap earned 25 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.

Dunlap earned 300 FedEx Cup points as a PGA Tour member, with the PGA Tour points offered at the opposite-field level for this event.

A total of 65 (of 156) players finished the tournament after a 36-hole cut was made in this event, including one amateur.

The 2024 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2024 3M Open.

2024 Barracuda Championship final leaderboard, results Pavond prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Nick Dunlap 49 12 7 11 19 $720,000
2 Vince Whaley 47 13 9 16 9 $436,000
3 Patrick Fishburn 46 13 6 15 12 $276,000
4 Mac Meissner 44 10 16 13 5 $196,000
T5 Taylor Pendrith 43 12 12 4 15 $154,500
T5 Patrick Rodgers 43 6 8 15 14 $154,500
7 Hayden Buckley 41 7 10 12 12 $135,000
T8 Patton Kizzire 40 5 10 12 13 $117,000
T8 Charley Hoffman 40 4 12 12 12 $117,000
T8 Rico Hoey 40 3 18 15 4 $117,000
T11 Henrik Norlander 39 10 4 11 14 $97,000
T11 Justin Suh 39 -1 18 9 13 $97,000
T13 Lukas Nemecz 38 6 8 12 12 $76,000
T13 Jayden Schaper 38 11 11 10 6 $76,000
T13 Chad Ramey 38 11 10 12 5 $76,000
T13 Max Greyserman 38 8 15 11 4 $76,000
T17 Mark Hubbard 37 8 13 0 16 $59,000
T17 Mitchell Schow 37 5 11 6 15 $59,000
T17 Kevin Chappell 37 7 14 4 12 $59,000
T17 S.H. Kim 37 14 9 4 10 $59,000
T21 Andrew Putnam 36 10 5 9 12 $45,267
T21 Martin Laird 36 9 7 8 12 $45,267
T21 Paul Waring 36 6 8 15 7 $45,267
T24 Jake Knapp 35 5 10 5 15 $33,400
T24 Chesson Hadley 35 8 5 13 9 $33,400
T24 S.Y. Noh 35 11 5 12 7 $33,400
T24 Michael Kim 35 2 17 11 5 $33,400
T24 Marcus Armitage 35 12 5 16 2 $33,400
T29 Sam Stevens 34 10 5 11 8 $26,800
T29 Adrien Saddier 34 11 7 11 5 $26,800
T29 J.J. Spaun 34 12 13 6 3 $26,800
T29 Chan Kim 34 9 15 8 2 $26,800
T33 MJ Daffue 33 11 10 0 12 $21,800
T33 Todd Clements 33 8 8 6 11 $21,800
T33 Alex Smalley 33 4 12 7 10 $21,800
T33 Sean O'Hair 33 8 16 5 4 $21,800
T33 Casey Jarvis 33 9 8 16 0 $21,800
T38 Nate Lashley 32 15 7 0 10 $18,600
T38 Sam Ryder 32 14 2 9 7 $18,600
T40 Neal Shipley 31 5 15 3 8 $16,600
T40 Lanto Griffin 31 6 7 11 7 $16,600
T40 Ben Silverman 31 19 -3 9 6 $16,600
T40 Ian Gilligan (a) 31 8 6 12 5 $0
T44 Maximilian Kieffer 30 11 7 0 12 $13,400
T44 Joseph Bramlett 30 0 13 8 9 $13,400
T44 Chez Reavie 30 1 13 7 9 $13,400
T44 Oliver Wilson 30 1 13 14 2 $13,400
T44 Maximilian Rottluff 30 6 12 13 -1 $13,400
49 Will Gordon 29 3 11 5 10 $11,160
T50 Ben Taylor 28 12 5 1 10 $10,440
T50 Cameron Champ 28 9 11 1 7 $10,440
52 Robby Shelton 27 12 6 4 5 $10,040
T53 Alejandro Tosti 25 9 6 6 4 $9,640
T53 Hurly Long 25 8 7 7 3 $9,640
T53 Chase Hanna 25 11 9 5 0 $9,640
56 Ryan Brehm 24 2 12 12 -2 $9,400
T57 Matti Schmid 23 8 9 1 5 $9,240
T57 Sam Bairstow 23 9 4 7 3 $9,240
T57 Santiago Tarrio 23 5 8 9 1 $9,240
60 Espen Kofstad 22 9 5 8 0 $9,080
T61 Michael Thorbjornsen 21 6 12 1 2 $8,960
T61 Scott Piercy 21 7 6 9 -1 $8,960
63 Nick Watney 18 -2 16 -2 6 $8,840
64 Scott Gutschewski 16 4 13 0 -1 $8,760
65 Peter Malnati 14 5 9 0 0 $8,680

