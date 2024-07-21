2024 Barracuda Championship final results: Prize money payout, PGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 Barracuda Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Nick Dunlap, who earns a second-career PGA Tour title with a victory at Tahoe Mt. Club in Truckee, Calif.

Dunlap earned his second win of the season -- and first as a pro -- in the PGA Tour's only event contested under the modified Stableford scoring system. In the final round, Dunlap scored 19 total points -- best of the day by four points -- to win on 49 total points.

Vince Whaley finished alone in second on 47 points, while Patrick Fishburn finished alone in third place on 46 points.

Dunlap won the $720,000 winner's share of the $4,000,000 purse.

Barracuda Championship recap notes

Dunlap earned 25 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.

Dunlap earned 300 FedEx Cup points as a PGA Tour member, with the PGA Tour points offered at the opposite-field level for this event.

A total of 65 (of 156) players finished the tournament after a 36-hole cut was made in this event, including one amateur.

The 2024 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2024 3M Open.

2024 Barracuda Championship final leaderboard, results Pavond prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details