CMC Golf Culture

Justin Thomas’ wife Jillian Wisniewski: Pictures, bio

July 18, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
Justin Thomas is a major winner at the 2017 and 2022 PGA Championship, the 2021 Players Championship winner, and he's one of the youngest players in PGA Tour history to notch a dozen wins. Now he's looking for a win in a third major after a great start at the 2024 British Open Championship.

Justin Thomas' wife Jillian Wisniewski has been a key part of his rise as one of the best golfers in the world, celebrating the victories over the years. Wisniewski is 29 and went to University of Kentucky, earning a journalism degree.

The couple made their public debut around Valentine's Day 2017 and were a big hit in Louisville, where Thomas is from, during the 2017 Kentucky Derby. They have documented their adventures on social media, including Thomas' rise in the golf world.

See pictures of Justin Thomas' wife, Jillian Wisniewski.

