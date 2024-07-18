2024 British Open Championship format, cut rules and playoff format

The 2024 British Open Championship format remains unchanged this year, with the PGA Tour event played at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland.

The 2024 British Open Championship field is 156 players.

The British Open Championship field is made up of players who get in off the R&A criteria list, which has 28 different ways to get into the field, including the Open Qualifying Series, as well as 16 players who got through Final Qualifying.

British Open Championship format

The British Open Championship format is a 72-hole event. The field is divided into threesomes for the first two rounds. For the first two rounds, the threesomes remain paired together.

In the first two rounds, the threesomes will have a tee time in the morning wave and the afternoon wave on the tee sheet, with the field evenly split each day between morning and afternoon.

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 70 players and ties. All players who qualify for the final 36 holes of the tournament are eligible to finish the event.

For the third and fourth rounds, the pairings and tee times are made based on each player's total score through two and three rounds, respectively. Players with the highest total score go first, then in descending order until the two players with the lowest total score in the final group.

The player with the lowest total score after 72 holes is the winner and will earn the 2024 British Open Championship winner's share of the purse.

The winning player will earn 750 FedEx Cup points and will earn approximately 100 Official World Golf Ranking points.

British Open Championship playoff format

A playoff to settle any ties after 72 holes will be played under R&A rules. The British Open Championship playoff format is a three-hole, aggregate-score format, with the three holes played by any qualifying players. In the event of a tie after three holes, the British Open Championship playoff competitors compete hole-by-hole until a winner is determined by a player scoring the lowest among the remaining players.