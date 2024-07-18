2024 British Open Championship format, cut rules and playoff format
CMC Open Championship PGA Tour

2024 British Open Championship format, cut rules and playoff format

July 18, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
FOLLOW US
A photo of golfer Scottie Scheffler AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 27: Scottie Scheffler of the United States plays his shot from the first tee in his finals match against Kevin Kisner of the United States on the final day of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club on March 27, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2024 British Open Championship format remains unchanged this year, with the PGA Tour event played at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland.

The 2024 British Open Championship field is 156 players.

The British Open Championship field is made up of players who get in off the R&A criteria list, which has 28 different ways to get into the field, including the Open Qualifying Series, as well as 16 players who got through Final Qualifying.

British Open Championship format

The British Open Championship format is a 72-hole event. The field is divided into threesomes for the first two rounds. For the first two rounds, the threesomes remain paired together.

In the first two rounds, the threesomes will have a tee time in the morning wave and the afternoon wave on the tee sheet, with the field evenly split each day between morning and afternoon.

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 70 players and ties. All players who qualify for the final 36 holes of the tournament are eligible to finish the event.

For the third and fourth rounds, the pairings and tee times are made based on each player's total score through two and three rounds, respectively. Players with the highest total score go first, then in descending order until the two players with the lowest total score in the final group.

The player with the lowest total score after 72 holes is the winner and will earn the 2024 British Open Championship winner's share of the purse.

The winning player will earn 750 FedEx Cup points and will earn approximately 100 Official World Golf Ranking points.

British Open Championship playoff format

A playoff to settle any ties after 72 holes will be played under R&A rules. The British Open Championship playoff format is a three-hole, aggregate-score format, with the three holes played by any qualifying players. In the event of a tie after three holes, the British Open Championship playoff competitors compete hole-by-hole until a winner is determined by a player scoring the lowest among the remaining players.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is currently a +2.6 USGA handicap, and he has covered dozens of major championships and professional golf tournaments. He likes writing about golf and making it more accessible by answering the complex questions fans have about the pro game or who want to understand how to play golf better.

Ryan talks about golf on various social platforms:

X or Twitter: https://twitter.com/ryanballengee
Facebook: https://facebook.com/ryanballengeegolf
Instagram: https://instagram.com/ryanballengee
YouTube: https://youtube.com/@ryanballengeegolf

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.