British Open Championship winning scores: A history of the 72-hole winning totals
July 14, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
Credit: Getty Images
The old mantra is that the British Open Championship winning score is whatever the weather allows that week, with the R&A going out of its way to keep setup from being the story in their major championship.

However, a British Open Championship winning score at even par or over is rare, at best. Since 1938, when the British Open Championship began scoring against par, the British Open Championship winning score has been over par just seven times.

Actually, the most common British Open Championship winning score has been 12 under par, which has happened 8 times since the R&A began tracking scores against par in 1938.

A winning score equal to or lower than 10 under par has only been recorded 26 times. The record 72-hole British Open Championship total is also the all-time major championship record against par, set by Henrik Stenson at Royal Troon in 2016 on 20-under 264. Cam Smith matched the under-par mark at St. Andrews in 2022 on 20-under total.

There's also an expectation that the British Open is played on a par-72 course, with 72-hole par at 288. And, that's reasonable. Since the British Open Championship set par, 29 of the British Open Championship host courses had par at 72.

The British Open is the only major with par-73 courses, hosted at that number five times. Royal Liverpool played to a par 68 in 1947.

British Open Championship winning scores against par

Click header to sort

YEAR COURSE TOTAL TO PAR PAR
2022 Brian Harman Royal Liverpool 271 -13 71
2022 Cameron Smith St Andrews 268 -20 72
2021 Collin Morikawa Royal St George's 265 -15 70
2019 Shane Lowry Royal Portrush 269 -15 71
2018 Francesco Molinari Carnoustie 276 -8 71
2017 Jordan Spieth Royal Birkdale 268 -12 70
2016 Henrik Stenson Royal Troon 264 -20 71
2015 Zach Johnson St Andrews 273 -15 72
2014 Rory McIlroy Royal Liverpool 271 -17 72
2013 Phil Mickelson Muirfield 281 -3 71
2012 Ernie Els Royal Lytham & St Annes 273 -7 70
2011 Darren Clarke Royal St George's 275 -5 70
2010 Louis Oosthuizen St Andrews 272 -16 72
2009 Stewart Cink Turnberry 278 -2 70
2008 Pádraig Harrington Royal Birkdale 283 3 70
2007 Pádraig Harrington Carnoustie 277 -7 71
2006 Tiger Woods Royal Liverpool 270 -18 72
2005 Tiger Woods St Andrews 274 -14 72
2004 Todd Hamilton Royal Troon 274 -10 71
2003 Ben Curtis Royal St George's 283 -1 71
2002 Ernie Els Muirfield 278 -6 71
2001 David Duval Royal Lytham & St Annes 274 -10 71
2000 Tiger Woods St Andrews 269 -19 72
1999 Paul Lawrie Carnoustie 290 6 71
1998 Mark O'Meara Royal Birkdale 280 E 70
1997 Justin Leonard Royal Troon 272 -12 71
1996 Tom Lehman Royal Lytham & St Annes 271 -13 71
1995 John Daly St Andrews 282 -6 72
1994 Nick Price Turnberry 268 -12 70
1993 Greg Norman Royal St George's 267 -13 70
1992 Nick Faldo Muirfield 272 -12 71
1991 Ian Baker-Finch Royal Birkdale 272 -8 70
1990 Nick Faldo St Andrews 270 -18 72
1989 Mark Calcavecchia Royal Troon 275 -13 72
1988 Seve Ballesteros Royal Lytham & St Annes 273 -11 71
1987 Nick Faldo Muirfield 279 -5 71
1986 Greg Norman Turnberry 280 E 70
1985 Sandy Lyle Royal St George's 282 2 70
1984 Seve Ballesteros St Andrews 276 -12 72
1983 Tom Watson Royal Birkdale 275 -9 71
1982 Tom Watson Royal Troon 284 -4 72
1981 Bill Rogers Royal St George's 276 -4 70
1980 Tom Watson Muirfield 271 -13 71
1979 Seve Ballesteros Royal Lytham & St Annes 283 -1 71
1978 Jack Nicklaus St Andrews 281 -7 72
1977 Tom Watson Turnberry 268 -12 70
1976 Johnny Miller Royal Birkdale 279 -9 72
1975 Tom Watson Carnoustie 279 -9 72
1974 Gary Player Royal Lytham & St Annes 282 -2 71
1973 Tom Weiskopf Troon 276 -12 72
1972 Lee Trevino Muirfield 278 -6 71
1971 Lee Trevino Royal Birkdale 278 -14 73
1970 Jack Nicklaus St Andrews 283 -5 72
1969 Tony Jacklin Royal Lytham & St Annes 280 -4 71
1968 Gary Player Carnoustie 289 1 72
1967 Roberto De Vicenzo Royal Liverpool 278 -10 72
1966 Jack Nicklaus Muirfield 282 -2 71
1965 Peter Thomson Royal Birkdale 285 -7 73
1964 Tony Lema St Andrews 279 -9 72
1963 Bob Charles Royal Lytham & St Annes 277 -3 70
1962 Arnold Palmer Troon 276 -12 72
1961 Arnold Palmer Royal Birkdale 284 -4 72
1960 Kel Nagle St Andrews 278 -10 72
1959 Gary Player Muirfield 284 -4 72
1958 Peter Thomson Royal Lytham & St Annes 278 -6 71
1957 Bobby Locke St Andrews 279 -9 72
1956 Peter Thomson Royal Liverpool 286 2 71
1955 Peter Thomson St Andrews 281 -7 72
1954 Peter Thomson Royal Birkdale 283 -9 73
1953 Ben Hogan Carnoustie 282 -6 72
1952 Bobby Locke Royal Lytham & St Annes 287 -1 72
1951 Max Faulkner Royal Portrush 285 -3 72
1950 Bobby Locke Troon 279 -1 70
1949 Bobby Locke Royal St George's 283 -5 72
1948 Henry Cotton Muirfield 284 E 71
1947 Fred Daly Royal Liverpool 293 21 68
1946 Sam Snead St Andrews 290 -2 73
1939 Dick Burton St Andrews 290 -2 73
1938 Reg Whitcombe Royal St George's 295 15 70

