British Open Championship winning scores: A history of the 72-hole winning totals

The old mantra is that the British Open Championship winning score is whatever the weather allows that week, with the R&A going out of its way to keep setup from being the story in their major championship.

However, a British Open Championship winning score at even par or over is rare, at best. Since 1938, when the British Open Championship began scoring against par, the British Open Championship winning score has been over par just seven times.

Actually, the most common British Open Championship winning score has been 12 under par, which has happened 8 times since the R&A began tracking scores against par in 1938.

A winning score equal to or lower than 10 under par has only been recorded 26 times. The record 72-hole British Open Championship total is also the all-time major championship record against par, set by Henrik Stenson at Royal Troon in 2016 on 20-under 264. Cam Smith matched the under-par mark at St. Andrews in 2022 on 20-under total.

There's also an expectation that the British Open is played on a par-72 course, with 72-hole par at 288. And, that's reasonable. Since the British Open Championship set par, 29 of the British Open Championship host courses had par at 72.

The British Open is the only major with par-73 courses, hosted at that number five times. Royal Liverpool played to a par 68 in 1947.

British Open Championship winning scores against par

