Adam Scott's wife Marie Kojzar: Pictures, bio
Golf Culture

Adam Scott’s wife Marie Kojzar: Pictures, bio

July 14, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
FOLLOW US
FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


Page 1 of 5

Adam Scott married g long-time girlfriend and Swedish-born architect Marie Kojzar in a quiet Bahamaian ceremony in May 2014, according to the Australian Associated Press. Now the couple have been married a decade as Scott seeks another PGA Tour win at the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open.

Scott met Kojzar in London in 2001 when she was a nanny for European Ryder Cup stalwart Thomas Bjorn. The pair broke up in 2008 before getting back together and, apparently, skipping a lengthy engagement to get married straight away.

Kojzar is a year younger than Scott, the 2012 Masters champion. Kojzar gave birth to the couple's first child, daughter Bo Vera, on Feb. 15, 2015.

See pictures of Adam Scott's wife, Marie Kojzar.

Page 1 of 5
Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is currently a +2.6 USGA handicap, and he has covered dozens of major championships and professional golf tournaments. He likes writing about golf and making it more accessible by answering the complex questions fans have about the pro game or who want to understand how to play golf better.

Ryan talks about golf on various social platforms:

X or Twitter: https://twitter.com/ryanballengee
Facebook: https://facebook.com/ryanballengeegolf
Instagram: https://instagram.com/ryanballengee
YouTube: https://youtube.com/@ryanballengeegolf

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.

254 Comments

Click here to post a comment