Adam Scott’s wife Marie Kojzar: Pictures, bio

Adam Scott married g long-time girlfriend and Swedish-born architect Marie Kojzar in a quiet Bahamaian ceremony in May 2014, according to the Australian Associated Press. Now the couple have been married a decade as Scott seeks another PGA Tour win at the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open.

Scott met Kojzar in London in 2001 when she was a nanny for European Ryder Cup stalwart Thomas Bjorn. The pair broke up in 2008 before getting back together and, apparently, skipping a lengthy engagement to get married straight away.

Kojzar is a year younger than Scott, the 2012 Masters champion. Kojzar gave birth to the couple's first child, daughter Bo Vera, on Feb. 15, 2015.

