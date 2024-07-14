2024 Genesis Scottish Open final results: Prize money payout, PGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 Genesis Scottish Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Robert MacIntyre, who earns his second PGA Tour win with a victory at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland.
MacIntyre earned his second PGA Tour title of the season with a one-shot win over Adam Scott on 18-under 262. MacIntyre made a 20-footer for birdie on the 72nd hole, as it dropped over the front edge with its last bit of speed, to earn the win.
The Scot played the final five holes in 4 under par, including an eagle on the par-5 16th after getting a free drop from a sprinkler he happened to find around a difficult lie in the rough.
Romain Langasque finished in solo third place, three shots back of the winning tally.
MacIntyre won the $1,620,000 winner's share of the $9,000,000 purse.
Genesis Scottish Open recap notes
MacIntyre earned 65 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.
MacIntyre earned 500 FedEx Cup points as a PGA Tour member, with the PGA Tour points offered at the standard level for this event.
A total of 74 (of 156) players finished the tournament after a 36-hole cut was made in this event.
The 2024 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2024 British Open Championship.
2024 Genesis Scottish Open final leaderboard, results Pavond prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Robert MacIntyre
|-18
|67
|65
|63
|67
|262
|$1,620,000
|2
|Adam Scott
|-17
|67
|65
|64
|67
|263
|$981,000
|3
|Romain Langasque
|-15
|66
|68
|67
|64
|265
|$621,000
|T4
|Aaron Rai
|-14
|68
|65
|70
|63
|266
|$330,750
|T4
|Rory McIlroy
|-14
|65
|66
|67
|68
|266
|$330,750
|T4
|Sahith Theegala
|-14
|66
|65
|66
|69
|266
|$330,750
|T4
|Collin Morikawa
|-14
|65
|66
|66
|69
|266
|$330,750
|T4
|Sungjae Im
|-14
|63
|67
|67
|69
|266
|$330,750
|T4
|Ludvig Åberg
|-14
|64
|64
|65
|--
|193
|$330,750
|T10
|Richard Mansell
|-13
|67
|69
|70
|61
|267
|$209,250
|T10
|Wyndham Clark
|-13
|68
|68
|69
|62
|267
|$209,250
|T10
|Victor Perez
|-13
|68
|66
|68
|65
|267
|$209,250
|T10
|Alex Noren
|-13
|65
|66
|71
|65
|267
|$209,250
|T10
|Corey Conners
|-13
|65
|67
|68
|67
|267
|$209,250
|T15
|Tom Kim
|-12
|69
|66
|69
|64
|268
|$141,750
|T15
|Niklas Nørgaard Møller
|-12
|66
|67
|70
|65
|268
|$141,750
|T15
|Alejandro Del Rey
|-12
|69
|62
|72
|65
|268
|$141,750
|T15
|Connor Syme
|-12
|68
|66
|67
|67
|268
|$141,750
|T15
|Xander Schauffele
|-12
|69
|65
|67
|67
|268
|$141,750
|T15
|Matteo Manassero
|-12
|67
|63
|68
|70
|268
|$141,750
|T21
|Brian Harman
|-11
|67
|67
|69
|66
|269
|$94,410
|T21
|Max Greyserman
|-11
|67
|66
|69
|67
|269
|$94,410
|T21
|Haotong Li
|-11
|64
|71
|66
|68
|269
|$94,410
|T21
|Rasmus Højgaard
|-11
|68
|63
|70
|68
|269
|$94,410
|T21
|Maximilian Kieffer
|-11
|64
|72
|64
|69
|269
|$94,410
|T26
|Si Woo Kim
|-10
|68
|69
|71
|62
|270
|$63,000
|T26
|Nick Bachem
|-10
|67
|69
|69
|65
|270
|$63,000
|T26
|Jorge Campillo
|-10
|68
|67
|68
|67
|270
|$63,000
|T26
|Thomas Detry
|-10
|64
|69
|69
|68
|270
|$63,000
|T26
|Cam Davis
|-10
|68
|66
|66
|70
|270
|$63,000
|T26
|Yannik Paul
|-10
|65
|67
|68
|70
|270
|$63,000
|T26
|Matthew Jordan
|-10
|67
|65
|68
|70
|270
|$63,000
|T26
|Antoine Rozner
|-10
|65
|64
|68
|73
|270
|$63,000
|T34
|Jesper Svensson
|-9
|69
|67
|70
|65
|271
|$46,890
|T34
|Harris English
|-9
|68
|68
|70
|65
|271
|$46,890
|T34
|Kurt Kitayama
|-9
|67
|69
|70
|65
|271
|$46,890
|T34
|Adam Hadwin
|-9
|69
|65
|68
|69
|271
|$46,890
|T34
|Tommy Fleetwood
|-9
|65
|69
|66
|71
|271
|$46,890
|T39
|Shubhankar Sharma
|-8
|69
|68
|70
|65
|272
|$35,550
|T39
|Thorbjørn Olesen
|-8
|68
|68
|69
|67
|272
|$35,550
|T39
|Grant Forrest
|-8
|67
|69
|67
|69
|272
|$35,550
|T39
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|-8
|67
|69
|66
|70
|272
|$35,550
|T39
|Ben Griffin
|-8
|65
|70
|67
|70
|272
|$35,550
|T39
|Nicolai Højgaard
|-8
|66
|66
|68
|72
|272
|$35,550
|T39
|Erik van Rooyen
|-8
|67
|67
|64
|74
|272
|$35,550
|T46
|Davis MacIntyre
|-7
|65
|72
|71
|65
|273
|$23,343
|T46
|Francesco Molinari
|-7
|66
|69
|72
|66
|273
|$23,343
|T46
|Brendon Todd
|-7
|65
|69
|71
|68
|273
|$23,343
|T46
|Viktor Hovland
|-7
|67
|69
|68
|69
|273
|$23,343
|T46
|Eric Cole
|-7
|71
|64
|69
|69
|273
|$23,343
|T46
|Junghwan Lee
|-7
|67
|68
|69
|69
|273
|$23,343
|T46
|Daniel Hillier
|-7
|66
|71
|66
|70
|273
|$23,343
|T46
|Lee Hodges
|-7
|67
|68
|68
|70
|273
|$23,343
|T46
|Ben Kohles
|-7
|71
|64
|68
|70
|273
|$23,343
|T46
|Mackenzie Hughes
|-7
|66
|66
|69
|72
|273
|$23,343
|T46
|Ugo Coussaud
|-7
|65
|67
|68
|73
|273
|$23,343
|T57
|Sam Stevens
|-6
|69
|68
|71
|66
|274
|$20,520
|T57
|Charley Hoffman
|-6
|70
|67
|70
|67
|274
|$20,520
|T57
|Nick Taylor
|-6
|65
|71
|69
|69
|274
|$20,520
|T57
|Ryan Fox
|-6
|67
|67
|70
|70
|274
|$20,520
|61
|Daniel Brown
|-5
|65
|69
|67
|74
|275
|$20,070
|T62
|Marcel Siem
|-4
|69
|68
|69
|70
|276
|$19,710
|T62
|Justin Thomas
|-4
|62
|72
|71
|71
|276
|$19,710
|T62
|Stewart Cink
|-4
|66
|67
|70
|73
|276
|$19,710
|T65
|Séamus Power
|-3
|69
|67
|73
|68
|277
|$19,260
|T65
|Ashun Wu
|-3
|67
|69
|70
|71
|277
|$19,260
|T67
|Gary Woodland
|-2
|67
|69
|72
|70
|278
|$18,810
|T67
|Justin Lower
|-2
|64
|72
|71
|71
|278
|$18,810
|T67
|Jens Dantorp
|-2
|67
|68
|72
|71
|278
|$18,810
|T70
|Max Homa
|-1
|67
|70
|73
|69
|279
|$18,270
|T70
|Andrew Novak
|-1
|66
|71
|72
|70
|279
|$18,270
|T70
|Julien Guerrier
|-1
|69
|68
|69
|73
|279
|$18,270
|73
|Min Woo Lee
|2
|67
|70
|70
|75
|282
|$17,910
|74
|Taylor Montgomery
|3
|66
|71
|72
|74
|283
|$17,730