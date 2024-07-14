2024 Genesis Scottish Open final results: Prize money payout, PGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won
July 14, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
The 2024 Genesis Scottish Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Robert MacIntyre, who earns his second PGA Tour win with a victory at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland.

MacIntyre earned his second PGA Tour title of the season with a one-shot win over Adam Scott on 18-under 262. MacIntyre made a 20-footer for birdie on the 72nd hole, as it dropped over the front edge with its last bit of speed, to earn the win.

The Scot played the final five holes in 4 under par, including an eagle on the par-5 16th after getting a free drop from a sprinkler he happened to find around a difficult lie in the rough.

Romain Langasque finished in solo third place, three shots back of the winning tally.

MacIntyre won the $1,620,000 winner's share of the $9,000,000 purse.

Genesis Scottish Open recap notes

MacIntyre earned 65 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.

MacIntyre earned 500 FedEx Cup points as a PGA Tour member, with the PGA Tour points offered at the standard level for this event.

A total of 74 (of 156) players finished the tournament after a 36-hole cut was made in this event.

The 2024 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2024 British Open Championship.

2024 Genesis Scottish Open final leaderboard, results Pavond prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Robert MacIntyre -18 67 65 63 67 262 $1,620,000
2 Adam Scott -17 67 65 64 67 263 $981,000
3 Romain Langasque -15 66 68 67 64 265 $621,000
T4 Aaron Rai -14 68 65 70 63 266 $330,750
T4 Rory McIlroy -14 65 66 67 68 266 $330,750
T4 Sahith Theegala -14 66 65 66 69 266 $330,750
T4 Collin Morikawa -14 65 66 66 69 266 $330,750
T4 Sungjae Im -14 63 67 67 69 266 $330,750
T4 Ludvig Åberg -14 64 64 65 -- 193 $330,750
T10 Richard Mansell -13 67 69 70 61 267 $209,250
T10 Wyndham Clark -13 68 68 69 62 267 $209,250
T10 Victor Perez -13 68 66 68 65 267 $209,250
T10 Alex Noren -13 65 66 71 65 267 $209,250
T10 Corey Conners -13 65 67 68 67 267 $209,250
T15 Tom Kim -12 69 66 69 64 268 $141,750
T15 Niklas Nørgaard Møller -12 66 67 70 65 268 $141,750
T15 Alejandro Del Rey -12 69 62 72 65 268 $141,750
T15 Connor Syme -12 68 66 67 67 268 $141,750
T15 Xander Schauffele -12 69 65 67 67 268 $141,750
T15 Matteo Manassero -12 67 63 68 70 268 $141,750
T21 Brian Harman -11 67 67 69 66 269 $94,410
T21 Max Greyserman -11 67 66 69 67 269 $94,410
T21 Haotong Li -11 64 71 66 68 269 $94,410
T21 Rasmus Højgaard -11 68 63 70 68 269 $94,410
T21 Maximilian Kieffer -11 64 72 64 69 269 $94,410
T26 Si Woo Kim -10 68 69 71 62 270 $63,000
T26 Nick Bachem -10 67 69 69 65 270 $63,000
T26 Jorge Campillo -10 68 67 68 67 270 $63,000
T26 Thomas Detry -10 64 69 69 68 270 $63,000
T26 Cam Davis -10 68 66 66 70 270 $63,000
T26 Yannik Paul -10 65 67 68 70 270 $63,000
T26 Matthew Jordan -10 67 65 68 70 270 $63,000
T26 Antoine Rozner -10 65 64 68 73 270 $63,000
T34 Jesper Svensson -9 69 67 70 65 271 $46,890
T34 Harris English -9 68 68 70 65 271 $46,890
T34 Kurt Kitayama -9 67 69 70 65 271 $46,890
T34 Adam Hadwin -9 69 65 68 69 271 $46,890
T34 Tommy Fleetwood -9 65 69 66 71 271 $46,890
T39 Shubhankar Sharma -8 69 68 70 65 272 $35,550
T39 Thorbjørn Olesen -8 68 68 69 67 272 $35,550
T39 Grant Forrest -8 67 69 67 69 272 $35,550
T39 Matt Fitzpatrick -8 67 69 66 70 272 $35,550
T39 Ben Griffin -8 65 70 67 70 272 $35,550
T39 Nicolai Højgaard -8 66 66 68 72 272 $35,550
T39 Erik van Rooyen -8 67 67 64 74 272 $35,550
T46 Davis MacIntyre -7 65 72 71 65 273 $23,343
T46 Francesco Molinari -7 66 69 72 66 273 $23,343
T46 Brendon Todd -7 65 69 71 68 273 $23,343
T46 Viktor Hovland -7 67 69 68 69 273 $23,343
T46 Eric Cole -7 71 64 69 69 273 $23,343
T46 Junghwan Lee -7 67 68 69 69 273 $23,343
T46 Daniel Hillier -7 66 71 66 70 273 $23,343
T46 Lee Hodges -7 67 68 68 70 273 $23,343
T46 Ben Kohles -7 71 64 68 70 273 $23,343
T46 Mackenzie Hughes -7 66 66 69 72 273 $23,343
T46 Ugo Coussaud -7 65 67 68 73 273 $23,343
T57 Sam Stevens -6 69 68 71 66 274 $20,520
T57 Charley Hoffman -6 70 67 70 67 274 $20,520
T57 Nick Taylor -6 65 71 69 69 274 $20,520
T57 Ryan Fox -6 67 67 70 70 274 $20,520
61 Daniel Brown -5 65 69 67 74 275 $20,070
T62 Marcel Siem -4 69 68 69 70 276 $19,710
T62 Justin Thomas -4 62 72 71 71 276 $19,710
T62 Stewart Cink -4 66 67 70 73 276 $19,710
T65 Séamus Power -3 69 67 73 68 277 $19,260
T65 Ashun Wu -3 67 69 70 71 277 $19,260
T67 Gary Woodland -2 67 69 72 70 278 $18,810
T67 Justin Lower -2 64 72 71 71 278 $18,810
T67 Jens Dantorp -2 67 68 72 71 278 $18,810
T70 Max Homa -1 67 70 73 69 279 $18,270
T70 Andrew Novak -1 66 71 72 70 279 $18,270
T70 Julien Guerrier -1 69 68 69 73 279 $18,270
73 Min Woo Lee 2 67 70 70 75 282 $17,910
74 Taylor Montgomery 3 66 71 72 74 283 $17,730

