2024 British Open Championship: Expert picks, PGA Tour field rankings and fantasy golf tips

The 2024 British Open Championship is the PGA Tour event this week, and we're back with our PGA Tour field rankings and expert picks for the tournament at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland.

Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings, and they are agnostic of competition. Whether you're playing in a fantasy golf leagues, betting on golf, or competing in a DFS (DraftKings, FanDuel) event, our picks highlight the top PGA Tour golfers to watch this week from our 2024 British Open Championship rankings.

GNN Members-Only Tools

2024 British Open Championship Tournament preview

The British Open Championship is this week, and the final men's major of the year is here in the best week of the year. Royal Troon can give up a lot of scoring, particularly on the front side, but the weather will dictate how this event plays.

2024 British Open Championship Tournament rankings: Top 10 players

1. Scottie Scheffler: Scheffler is the best on the planet, and it's not even close. He has to top the list.

2. Bryson DeChambeau: DeChambeau has a distraction with a story about extortion in the headlines, but his major season has been incredible.

3. Collin Morikawa: Morikawa hasn't had a bad start since the beginning of April, and he's gotten the job done in this championship.

4. Rory McIlroy: Even with a broken heart and all kinds of distractions, McIlroy was again great at the Scottish Open.

5. Ludvig Aberg: Ludvig is going to get his majors plural someday, but he hasn't broken 70 in a final round in three months.

6. Xander Schauffele: Kind of hard to put the PGA champion this low on the list, and he could just as easily be in the top three.

7. Robert MacIntyre: Bobby Mac has to be on the high of a lifetime after winning his national open for a second win this season.

8. Tommy Fleetwood: Fleetwood can't win in America, apparently, but this is Scotland, and he's been brilliant.

9. Hideki Matsuyama: Matsuyama has been great for large stretches of the year, and I think that will continue here.

10. Cameron Young: One day this guy is going to break through, and he's been in the top eight of the last two Opens.