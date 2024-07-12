The 2024 LIV Golf Andalucia purse is set for $25 million, with a $20 million individual tournament purse and a $5 million team tournament purse. The individual tournament winner's share coming is $4,000,000 -- the standard 20 percent payout according to the LIV Golf's prize money distribution chart.

The LIV Golf Andalucia field is headed by Jon Rahm, Cameron Smith, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Anthony Kim and more.

The 54-player field is the 10th event in the 14-event LIV Golf League, with a run in Europe around the Open Championship.

A cut is not made after 36 holes, and the tournament is just 54 holes compared to a standard 72. All players who finish three rounds of the tournament will earn money from the $20 million individual portion of the prize pool. The top three teams in the 13-team concurrent format will split $5 million, with $3 million to first, $1.5 million to second and $500,000 to third.

The event is played this year at Real Club Valderrama in Sotogande, Spain.

There are no Official World Golf Ranking points available to competitors.

What else is on the line: Points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner gets no Official World Golf Ranking points, though there are points earned for individuals and teams that count toward season-long bonuses and the team championship to end the season.

2024 LIV Golf Andalucia purse, winner's share, prize money payout