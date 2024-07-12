2024 American Century Championship: Celebrities in the field, purse, format, TV times
CMC Golf Culture

2024 American Century Championship: Celebrities in the field, purse, format, TV times

July 12, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
FOLLOW US
FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2024 American Century Championship field is filled with celebrities, as the 34th annual NBC-run event at Lake Tahoe in Nevada starts on Friday with the beginning of the 54-hole event.

Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course again hosts as vacationers will roll up on the beach and water, while the players in the field compete for a $750,000 purse in an event played under the Modified Stableford scoring system.

Players earn points based on the scores they make on each hole against par:

  • Albatross: 10 points
  • Hole-in-one: 8 points
  • Eagle: 6 points
  • Birdie: 3 points
  • Par: 1 point
  • Bogey: 0 points
  • Double bogey or worse: -2 points

The field is filled with celebrities and athletes from all walks of life, mostly with a connection to sports.

Celebrities in the 2024 American Century Championship field

  • Davante Adams, NFL wide receiver
  • Marcus Allen, NFL Hall of Famer
  • Ray Allen, NBA Hall of Famer
  • Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills quarterback
  • Bret Baier, Fox News anchor
  • Nate Bargatze, comedian
  • Charles Barkley, NBA Hall of Famer
  • Brian Baumgartner, "The Office" actor
  • Jerome Bettis, former NFL running back
  • Jay Bilas, former player, ESPN college basketball analyst
  • Tim Brown, NFL Hall of Famer
  • John Carlson, NHL All Star
  • Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders quarterback
  • Vince Carter, NBA all-time great
  • Don Cheadle, actor
  • Roger Clemens, former MLB pitcher
  • Seth Curry, Dallas Mavericks guard
  • Dell Curry, former NBA player
  • Carson Daly, host of "The Voice"
  • Jay Demarcus, singer/musician – Rascal Flatts
  • Dylan Dreyer, NBC News meteorologist
  • John Elway, NFL Hall of Famer
  • Mardy Fish, Olympic Silver Medalist: Tennis
  • Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona Cardinals WR
  • Ryan Fitzpatrick, former NFL quarterback
  • Joe Flacco, NFL quarterback
  • Bobby Flay, chef and restaurant owner
  • Dwight Freeney, former NFL defensive end
  • Mike Golic, football broadcaster
  • Robbie Gould, San Francisco 49ers kicker
  • Blake Griffin, former NBA All-Star
  • Chris Harrison, host of "The Bachelor"
  • A.J. Hawk, NFL Pro Bowl linebacker
  • Colin Jost, Saturday Night Live lead writer
  • Kyle Juszczyk, NFL All Pro
  • Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs TE
  • Jason Kelce, former NFL All-Pro
  • Trevor Lawrence, NFL quarterback
  • Hally Leadbetter, golf host
  • Derek Lowe, former MLB All-Star
  • Kyle Lowry, Toronto Raptors guard
  • Joe Mauer, future baseball Hall of Famer
  • Baker Mayfield, NFL quarterback
  • Rob McElhenney, actor
  • Jim McMahon, former NFL All-Pro QB
  • Kevin Millar, former MLB player
  • Mike "The Miz" Mizanan, WWE star
  • Mark Mulder, former MLB All-Star
  • John O’Hurley, actor
  • TJ Oshie, Washington Capitals forward
  • Jake Owen, country artist
  • Chandler Parsons, former NBA player
  • Doug Pederson, NFL Super Bowl-winning head coach
  • Joe Pavelski, Dallas Stars forward
  • Michael Pena, actor
  • Patrick Peterson, Arizona Cardinals
  • Albert Pujols, MLB All-Time great
  • Austin Reaves, NBA player
  • Alfonso Ribeiro, actor
  • Jerry Rice, NFL Hall of Famer
  • Rob Riggle, actor/comedian
  • Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets QB
  • Alex Rodriguez, former MLB All-Star
  • Ray Romano, actor and comedia
  • Tony Romo, former NFL quarterback and current CBS Sports analyst
  • Kyle Rudolph, Minnesota Vikings tight end
  • Matt Ryan, former NFL All-Pro quarterback
  • Jason Scheff, Chicago lead singer
  • Gary Sheffield, former MLB All-Star
  • Harrison Smith, Minnesota Vikings safety
  • John Smoltz, MLB Hall of Famer
  • Annika Sorenstam, legendary golfer
  • Kathryn Tappen, NBC Sports reporter
  • Miles Teller, actor
  • Joe Theisman, former NFL quarterback
  • Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings WR
  • Matthew Tkachuk, NHL All-Star
  • Taylor Twellman, soccer TV analyst
  • Brian Urlacher, NFL Hall of Famer
  • Chase Utley, former MLB All-Star
  • Shane Victorino, former MLB All-Star
  • Mike Vrabel, Tennessee Titans coach
  • Jack Wagner, actor
  • Tim Wakefield, former MLB All-Star
  • DeMarcus Ware, former NFL All-Pro
  • David Wells, former MLB All-Star
  • Jason Werth, former MLB All-Star
  • Andrew Whitworh, Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle
  • Charles Woodson, former NFL All-Pro CB
  • Steve Young, NFL Hall of Famer

2024 American Century Championship purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The purse for the 2024 American Century Championship is $750,000, with the winner's share being $150,000. Every player in the field is compensated in some way for participating.

Here are the payouts for the top five (and see the full payout here):

  • 1. $150,000
  • 2. $70,000
  • 3. $40,000
  • 4. $30,000
  • 5. $25,000

2024 American Century Championship TV times

The 2024 American Century Championship will air on Friday on Golf Channel on tape delay from 9:30-11:30 p.m. Eastern, with live streaming on Peacock from 4-6 p.m. Then, on Saturday and Sunday, the live coverage moves to NBC Sports and Peacock from 2:30-6 p.m. Eastern.

2024 American Century Championship streaming schedule

The 2024 American Century Championship will stream on Friday on Peacock from 4-6 p.m. Eastern, with a tape-delayed airing on Golf Channel from 8:30-10:30 p.m. Eastern. Then, on Saturday and Sunday, the live coverage moves to NBC Sports and Peacock from 2:30-6 p.m. Eastern.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is currently a +2.6 USGA handicap, and he has covered dozens of major championships and professional golf tournaments. He likes writing about golf and making it more accessible by answering the complex questions fans have about the pro game or who want to understand how to play golf better.

Ryan talks about golf on various social platforms:

X or Twitter: https://twitter.com/ryanballengee
Facebook: https://facebook.com/ryanballengeegolf
Instagram: https://instagram.com/ryanballengee
YouTube: https://youtube.com/@ryanballengeegolf

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.