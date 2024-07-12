2024 American Century Championship: Celebrities in the field, purse, format, TV times

The 2024 American Century Championship field is filled with celebrities, as the 34th annual NBC-run event at Lake Tahoe in Nevada starts on Friday with the beginning of the 54-hole event.

Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course again hosts as vacationers will roll up on the beach and water, while the players in the field compete for a $750,000 purse in an event played under the Modified Stableford scoring system.

Players earn points based on the scores they make on each hole against par:

Albatross: 10 points

Hole-in-one: 8 points

Eagle: 6 points

Birdie: 3 points

Par: 1 point

Bogey: 0 points

Double bogey or worse: -2 points

The field is filled with celebrities and athletes from all walks of life, mostly with a connection to sports.

Celebrities in the 2024 American Century Championship field

Davante Adams, NFL wide receiver

Marcus Allen, NFL Hall of Famer

Ray Allen, NBA Hall of Famer

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills quarterback

Bret Baier, Fox News anchor

Nate Bargatze, comedian

Charles Barkley, NBA Hall of Famer

Brian Baumgartner, "The Office" actor

Jerome Bettis, former NFL running back

Jay Bilas, former player, ESPN college basketball analyst

Tim Brown, NFL Hall of Famer

John Carlson, NHL All Star

Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders quarterback

Vince Carter, NBA all-time great

Don Cheadle, actor

Roger Clemens, former MLB pitcher

Seth Curry, Dallas Mavericks guard

Dell Curry, former NBA player

Carson Daly, host of "The Voice"

Jay Demarcus, singer/musician – Rascal Flatts

Dylan Dreyer, NBC News meteorologist

John Elway, NFL Hall of Famer

Mardy Fish, Olympic Silver Medalist: Tennis

Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona Cardinals WR

Ryan Fitzpatrick, former NFL quarterback

Joe Flacco, NFL quarterback

Bobby Flay, chef and restaurant owner

Dwight Freeney, former NFL defensive end

Mike Golic, football broadcaster

Robbie Gould, San Francisco 49ers kicker

Blake Griffin, former NBA All-Star

Chris Harrison, host of "The Bachelor"

A.J. Hawk, NFL Pro Bowl linebacker

Colin Jost, Saturday Night Live lead writer

Kyle Juszczyk, NFL All Pro

Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs TE

Jason Kelce, former NFL All-Pro

Trevor Lawrence, NFL quarterback

Hally Leadbetter, golf host

Derek Lowe, former MLB All-Star

Kyle Lowry, Toronto Raptors guard

Joe Mauer, future baseball Hall of Famer

Baker Mayfield, NFL quarterback

Rob McElhenney, actor

Jim McMahon, former NFL All-Pro QB

Kevin Millar, former MLB player

Mike "The Miz" Mizanan, WWE star

Mark Mulder, former MLB All-Star

John O’Hurley, actor

TJ Oshie, Washington Capitals forward

Jake Owen, country artist

Chandler Parsons, former NBA player

Doug Pederson, NFL Super Bowl-winning head coach

Joe Pavelski, Dallas Stars forward

Michael Pena, actor

Patrick Peterson, Arizona Cardinals

Albert Pujols, MLB All-Time great

Austin Reaves, NBA player

Alfonso Ribeiro, actor

Jerry Rice, NFL Hall of Famer

Rob Riggle, actor/comedian

Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets QB

Alex Rodriguez, former MLB All-Star

Ray Romano, actor and comedia

Tony Romo, former NFL quarterback and current CBS Sports analyst

Kyle Rudolph, Minnesota Vikings tight end

Matt Ryan, former NFL All-Pro quarterback

Jason Scheff, Chicago lead singer

Gary Sheffield, former MLB All-Star

Harrison Smith, Minnesota Vikings safety

John Smoltz, MLB Hall of Famer



Annika Sorenstam, legendary golfer



Kathryn Tappen, NBC Sports reporter

Miles Teller, actor

Joe Theisman, former NFL quarterback

Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings WR

Matthew Tkachuk, NHL All-Star

Taylor Twellman, soccer TV analyst

Brian Urlacher, NFL Hall of Famer

Chase Utley, former MLB All-Star

Shane Victorino, former MLB All-Star

Mike Vrabel, Tennessee Titans coach

Jack Wagner, actor

Tim Wakefield, former MLB All-Star

DeMarcus Ware, former NFL All-Pro

David Wells, former MLB All-Star

Jason Werth, former MLB All-Star

Andrew Whitworh, Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle



Charles Woodson, former NFL All-Pro CB

Steve Young, NFL Hall of Famer

2024 American Century Championship purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The purse for the 2024 American Century Championship is $750,000, with the winner's share being $150,000. Every player in the field is compensated in some way for participating.

Here are the payouts for the top five (and see the full payout here):

1. $150,000

2. $70,000

3. $40,000

4. $30,000

5. $25,000

2024 American Century Championship TV times

The 2024 American Century Championship will air on Friday on Golf Channel on tape delay from 9:30-11:30 p.m. Eastern, with live streaming on Peacock from 4-6 p.m. Then, on Saturday and Sunday, the live coverage moves to NBC Sports and Peacock from 2:30-6 p.m. Eastern.

2024 American Century Championship streaming schedule

The 2024 American Century Championship will stream on Friday on Peacock from 4-6 p.m. Eastern, with a tape-delayed airing on Golf Channel from 8:30-10:30 p.m. Eastern. Then, on Saturday and Sunday, the live coverage moves to NBC Sports and Peacock from 2:30-6 p.m. Eastern.