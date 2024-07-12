2024 American Century Championship: Celebrities in the field, purse, format, TV times

The 2024 American Century Championship field is filled with celebrities, as the 34th annual NBC-run event at Lake Tahoe in Nevada starts on Friday with the beginning of the 54-hole event.
Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course again hosts as vacationers will roll up on the beach and water, while the players in the field compete for a $750,000 purse in an event played under the Modified Stableford scoring system.
Players earn points based on the scores they make on each hole against par:
- Albatross: 10 points
- Hole-in-one: 8 points
- Eagle: 6 points
- Birdie: 3 points
- Par: 1 point
- Bogey: 0 points
- Double bogey or worse: -2 points
The field is filled with celebrities and athletes from all walks of life, mostly with a connection to sports.
Celebrities in the 2024 American Century Championship field
- Davante Adams, NFL wide receiver
- Marcus Allen, NFL Hall of Famer
- Ray Allen, NBA Hall of Famer
- Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills quarterback
- Bret Baier, Fox News anchor
- Nate Bargatze, comedian
- Charles Barkley, NBA Hall of Famer
- Brian Baumgartner, "The Office" actor
- Jerome Bettis, former NFL running back
- Jay Bilas, former player, ESPN college basketball analyst
- Tim Brown, NFL Hall of Famer
- John Carlson, NHL All Star
- Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders quarterback
- Vince Carter, NBA all-time great
- Don Cheadle, actor
- Roger Clemens, former MLB pitcher
- Seth Curry, Dallas Mavericks guard
- Dell Curry, former NBA player
- Carson Daly, host of "The Voice"
- Jay Demarcus, singer/musician – Rascal Flatts
- Dylan Dreyer, NBC News meteorologist
- John Elway, NFL Hall of Famer
- Mardy Fish, Olympic Silver Medalist: Tennis
- Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona Cardinals WR
- Ryan Fitzpatrick, former NFL quarterback
- Joe Flacco, NFL quarterback
- Bobby Flay, chef and restaurant owner
- Dwight Freeney, former NFL defensive end
- Mike Golic, football broadcaster
- Robbie Gould, San Francisco 49ers kicker
- Blake Griffin, former NBA All-Star
- Chris Harrison, host of "The Bachelor"
- A.J. Hawk, NFL Pro Bowl linebacker
- Colin Jost, Saturday Night Live lead writer
- Kyle Juszczyk, NFL All Pro
- Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs TE
- Jason Kelce, former NFL All-Pro
- Trevor Lawrence, NFL quarterback
- Hally Leadbetter, golf host
- Derek Lowe, former MLB All-Star
- Kyle Lowry, Toronto Raptors guard
- Joe Mauer, future baseball Hall of Famer
- Baker Mayfield, NFL quarterback
- Rob McElhenney, actor
- Jim McMahon, former NFL All-Pro QB
- Kevin Millar, former MLB player
- Mike "The Miz" Mizanan, WWE star
- Mark Mulder, former MLB All-Star
- John O’Hurley, actor
- TJ Oshie, Washington Capitals forward
- Jake Owen, country artist
- Chandler Parsons, former NBA player
- Doug Pederson, NFL Super Bowl-winning head coach
- Joe Pavelski, Dallas Stars forward
- Michael Pena, actor
- Patrick Peterson, Arizona Cardinals
- Albert Pujols, MLB All-Time great
- Austin Reaves, NBA player
- Alfonso Ribeiro, actor
- Jerry Rice, NFL Hall of Famer
- Rob Riggle, actor/comedian
- Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets QB
- Alex Rodriguez, former MLB All-Star
- Ray Romano, actor and comedia
- Tony Romo, former NFL quarterback and current CBS Sports analyst
- Kyle Rudolph, Minnesota Vikings tight end
- Matt Ryan, former NFL All-Pro quarterback
- Jason Scheff, Chicago lead singer
- Gary Sheffield, former MLB All-Star
- Harrison Smith, Minnesota Vikings safety
- John Smoltz, MLB Hall of Famer
- Annika Sorenstam, legendary golfer
- Kathryn Tappen, NBC Sports reporter
- Miles Teller, actor
- Joe Theisman, former NFL quarterback
- Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings WR
- Matthew Tkachuk, NHL All-Star
- Taylor Twellman, soccer TV analyst
- Brian Urlacher, NFL Hall of Famer
- Chase Utley, former MLB All-Star
- Shane Victorino, former MLB All-Star
- Mike Vrabel, Tennessee Titans coach
- Jack Wagner, actor
- Tim Wakefield, former MLB All-Star
- DeMarcus Ware, former NFL All-Pro
- David Wells, former MLB All-Star
- Jason Werth, former MLB All-Star
- Andrew Whitworh, Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle
- Charles Woodson, former NFL All-Pro CB
- Steve Young, NFL Hall of Famer
2024 American Century Championship purse, winner’s share, prize money payout
The purse for the 2024 American Century Championship is $750,000, with the winner's share being $150,000. Every player in the field is compensated in some way for participating.
Here are the payouts for the top five (and see the full payout here):
- 1. $150,000
- 2. $70,000
- 3. $40,000
- 4. $30,000
- 5. $25,000
2024 American Century Championship TV times
The 2024 American Century Championship will air on Friday on Golf Channel on tape delay from 9:30-11:30 p.m. Eastern, with live streaming on Peacock from 4-6 p.m. Then, on Saturday and Sunday, the live coverage moves to NBC Sports and Peacock from 2:30-6 p.m. Eastern.
2024 American Century Championship streaming schedule
The 2024 American Century Championship will stream on Friday on Peacock from 4-6 p.m. Eastern, with a tape-delayed airing on Golf Channel from 8:30-10:30 p.m. Eastern. Then, on Saturday and Sunday, the live coverage moves to NBC Sports and Peacock from 2:30-6 p.m. Eastern.