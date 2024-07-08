ISCO Championship history, results and past winners
PGA Tour PGA Tour History

July 8, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
The Barbasol Championship logo
The ISCO Championship is the PGA Tour's Kentucky event, with the tournament having been played Kentucky since 2018 and living in the American southeast.

The event, which has been on the PGA Tour schedule since 2015, is hosted at Keene Trace Golf Club in the Lexington, Ky., area. The event is co-sanctioned with the DP World Tour, featuring a field of players from both tours looking for a critical status boost.

The event is typically one of the opposite-field events when the PGA Tour is overseas.

No player has won the event twice.

ISCO Championship format

The ISCO Championship is played over four days, and there is a cut for the qualifying field.

The open field of 156 players is reduced to the top 65 and ties for the final two rounds of the event. At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins.

ISCO Championship host courses

  • 2015-2017: Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail, Grand National (Ala.)
  • 2018-present: Keene Trace Golf Club (Ky.)

ISCO Championship past sponsors

ISCO Championship has had one sponsor and tournament name over the years:

  • 2015-2023: Barbasol Championship
  • 2024-present: ISCO Championship

ISCO Championship history & results

YEAR WINNER TOT TO PAR BY MONEY
2023 Vincent Norrman 266 −22 PO $684,000
2022 Trey Mullinax 263 −25 1 $666,000
2021 Séamus Power 267 −21 PO $630,000
2020 Not Played N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 Jim Herman 262 −26 1 $630,000
2018 Troy Merritt 265 −23 1 $630,000
2017 Grayson Murray 263 −21 1 $630,000
2016 Aaron Baddeley 266 −18 PO $630,000
2015 Scott Piercy 265 −19 3 $630,000

