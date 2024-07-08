Genesis Scottish Open history, results and past winners

The Genesis Scottish Open is the PGA Tour's Scotland event, kicking off a swing of links golf.
The event, which has been on the PGA Tour schedule since 2022, is hosted at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland. The event is co-sanctioned with the DP World Tour, featuring a high-class field taking on links golf.
The event is typically set as the lead-in to the Open Championship, with many players coming over to Scotland to prepare to play links golf.
Ian Woosnam has the tournament record with three wins.
Genesis Scottish Open format
The Genesis Scottish Open is played over four days, and there is a cut for the qualifying field.
The open field of 156 players is reduced to the top 65 and ties for the final two rounds of the event. At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins.
Genesis Scottish Open host courses
- 1972: Downfield Golf Club
- 1973: St. Andrews (Old Course)
- 1986: Haggs Castle
- 1987-1994: Gleneagles Resort
- 1995-1996: Carnoustie Golf Links
- 1996 (Sept.) - 2010: Loch Lomond
- 2011-2013, 2016: Castle Stuart Golf Links
- 2014: Royal Aberdeen Golf Club
- 2015, 2018: Gullane Golf Club
- 2017: Ayrshire Golf Club
- 2019-present: The Renaissance Club
Genesis Scottish Open past sponsors
Genesis Scottish Open has had one sponsor and tournament name over the years:
- 1972-1973: Sunbeam Electric Scottish Open
- 1986-1994: Bell's Scottish Open
- 1995-1996, 2001: Scottish Open
- 1996: Loch Lomond World Invitational
- 1997: Gulfstream Loch Lomond World Invitational
- 1998-2000: Standard Life Loch Lomond
- 2002-2011: Barclays Scottish Open
- 2012-2021: Aberdeen Asset Management/Standard Investments/Abrdn Scottish Open
- 2022-present: Genesis Scottish Open
Genesis Scottish Open history & results
|YEAR
|WINNER
|TOT
|TO PAR
|BY
|MONEY
|2023
|Rory McIlroy
|265
|−15
|1
|$1,620,000
|2022
|Xander Schauffele
|273
|−7
|1
|$1,440,000
|2021
|Min Woo Lee
|266
|−18
|PO
|$1,333,330
|2020
|Aaron Rai
|273
|−11
|PO
|$1,166,669
|2019
|Bernd Wiesberger
|262
|−22
|PO
|$1,166,669
|2018
|Brandon Stone
|260
|−20
|4
|$1,166,669
|2017
|Rafa Cabrera-Bello
|275
|−13
|PO
|$1,166,669
|2016
|Alex Norén
|274
|−14
|1
|$541,668
|
|2015
|Rickie Fowler
|268
|−12
|1
|$541,668
|2014
|Justin Rose
|268
|−16
|2
|$500,000
|2013
|Phil Mickelson
|271
|−17
|PO
|$500,000
|2012
|Jeev Milkha Singh
|271
|−17
|PO
|$416,668
|2011
|Luke Donald
|197[c]
|−19
|4
|$500,000
|2010
|Edoardo Molinari
|272
|−12
|3
|$500,000
|2009
|Martin Kaymer
|269
|−15
|2
|$500,000
|2008
|Graeme McDowell
|271
|−13
|2
|$500,000
|
|2007
|Grégory Havret
|272
|−14
|PO
|$500,000
|2006
|Johan Edfors
|271
|−13
|2
|$400,000
|2005
|Tim Clark
|265
|−19
|2
|$400,000
|2004
|Thomas Levet
|269
|−15
|1
|$366,660
|2003
|Ernie Els (2)
|267
|−17
|5
|$366,660
|2002
|Eduardo Romero
|273
|−11
|PO
|$366,660
|2001
|Retief Goosen
|268
|−16
|3
|$366,660
|2000
|Ernie Els
|273
|−11
|1
|$183,330
|1999
|Colin Montgomerie
|268
|−16
|3
|$166,660
|1998
|Lee Westwood
|276
|−8
|4
|$141,660
|1997
|Tom Lehman
|265
|−19
|5
|$133,330
|1996[d]
|Thomas Bjørn
|277
|−7
|1
|$125,000
|1996[d]
|Ian Woosnam (3)
|289
|1
|4
|$80,000
|1995
|Wayne Riley
|276
|−12
|2
|$108,330
|1994
|Carl Mason
|265
|−15
|1
|$100,000
|1993
|Jesper Parnevik
|271
|−9
|5
|$100,000
|1992
|Peter O'Malley
|262
|−18
|2
|$100,000
|1991
|Craig Parry
|268
|−12
|1
|$83,330
|1990
|Ian Woosnam (2)
|269
|−15
|4
|$66,660
|1989
|Michael Allen
|272
|−8
|2
|$50,000
|1988
|Barry Lane
|271
|−13
|3
|$41,660
|1987
|Ian Woosnam
|264
|−20
|7
|$33,330
|1986
|David Feherty
|270
|−14
|PO
|$21,660
|1973
|Graham Marsh
|286
|−2
|6
|$2,500
|1972
|Neil Coles
|283
|−5
|PO
|$2,000