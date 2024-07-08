Genesis Scottish Open history, results and past winners
Genesis Scottish Open history, results and past winners

July 8, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
The Genesis Scottish Open logo
The Genesis Scottish Open is the PGA Tour's Scotland event, kicking off a swing of links golf.

The event, which has been on the PGA Tour schedule since 2022, is hosted at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland. The event is co-sanctioned with the DP World Tour, featuring a high-class field taking on links golf.

The event is typically set as the lead-in to the Open Championship, with many players coming over to Scotland to prepare to play links golf.

Ian Woosnam has the tournament record with three wins.

Genesis Scottish Open format

The Genesis Scottish Open is played over four days, and there is a cut for the qualifying field.

The open field of 156 players is reduced to the top 65 and ties for the final two rounds of the event. At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins.

Genesis Scottish Open host courses

  • 1972: Downfield Golf Club
  • 1973: St. Andrews (Old Course)
  • 1986: Haggs Castle
  • 1987-1994: Gleneagles Resort
  • 1995-1996: Carnoustie Golf Links
  • 1996 (Sept.) - 2010: Loch Lomond
  • 2011-2013, 2016: Castle Stuart Golf Links
  • 2014: Royal Aberdeen Golf Club
  • 2015, 2018: Gullane Golf Club
  • 2017: Ayrshire Golf Club
  • 2019-present: The Renaissance Club

Genesis Scottish Open past sponsors

Genesis Scottish Open has had one sponsor and tournament name over the years:

  • 1972-1973: Sunbeam Electric Scottish Open
  • 1986-1994: Bell's Scottish Open
  • 1995-1996, 2001: Scottish Open
  • 1996: Loch Lomond World Invitational
  • 1997: Gulfstream Loch Lomond World Invitational
  • 1998-2000: Standard Life Loch Lomond
  • 2002-2011: Barclays Scottish Open
  • 2012-2021: Aberdeen Asset Management/Standard Investments/Abrdn Scottish Open
  • 2022-present: Genesis Scottish Open

Genesis Scottish Open history & results

YEAR WINNER TOT TO PAR BY MONEY
2023 Rory McIlroy 265 −15 1 $1,620,000
2022 Xander Schauffele 273 −7 1 $1,440,000
2021 Min Woo Lee 266 −18 PO $1,333,330
2020 Aaron Rai 273 −11 PO $1,166,669
2019 Bernd Wiesberger 262 −22 PO $1,166,669
2018 Brandon Stone 260 −20 4 $1,166,669
2017 Rafa Cabrera-Bello 275 −13 PO $1,166,669
2016 Alex Norén 274 −14 1 $541,668
2015 Rickie Fowler 268 −12 1 $541,668
2014 Justin Rose 268 −16 2 $500,000
2013 Phil Mickelson 271 −17 PO $500,000
2012 Jeev Milkha Singh 271 −17 PO $416,668
2011 Luke Donald 197[c] −19 4 $500,000
2010 Edoardo Molinari 272 −12 3 $500,000
2009 Martin Kaymer 269 −15 2 $500,000
2008 Graeme McDowell 271 −13 2 $500,000
2007 Grégory Havret 272 −14 PO $500,000
2006 Johan Edfors 271 −13 2 $400,000
2005 Tim Clark 265 −19 2 $400,000
2004 Thomas Levet 269 −15 1 $366,660
2003 Ernie Els (2) 267 −17 5 $366,660
2002 Eduardo Romero 273 −11 PO $366,660
2001 Retief Goosen 268 −16 3 $366,660
2000 Ernie Els 273 −11 1 $183,330
1999 Colin Montgomerie 268 −16 3 $166,660
1998 Lee Westwood 276 −8 4 $141,660
1997 Tom Lehman 265 −19 5 $133,330
1996[d] Thomas Bjørn 277 −7 1 $125,000
1996[d] Ian Woosnam (3) 289 1 4 $80,000
1995 Wayne Riley 276 −12 2 $108,330
1994 Carl Mason 265 −15 1 $100,000
1993 Jesper Parnevik 271 −9 5 $100,000
1992 Peter O'Malley 262 −18 2 $100,000
1991 Craig Parry 268 −12 1 $83,330
1990 Ian Woosnam (2) 269 −15 4 $66,660
1989 Michael Allen 272 −8 2 $50,000
1988 Barry Lane 271 −13 3 $41,660
1987 Ian Woosnam 264 −20 7 $33,330
1986 David Feherty 270 −14 PO $21,660
1973 Graham Marsh 286 −2 6 $2,500
1972 Neil Coles 283 −5 PO $2,000

