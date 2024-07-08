Amundi Evian Championship history, results and past winners
LPGA Tour

Amundi Evian Championship history, results and past winners

July 8, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
The Evian Championship logo
The Amundi Evian Championship is the LPGA Tour's fourth major championship on the schedule, with the event having been upgraded in 2013 to major status and played in France.

The event, which has been around since 1994, became a major in 2013 in partial response to the title sponsor, Evian. Amundi became the title sponsor of the championship in 2021. The event was not played in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Amundi Evian Championship has seen an increase in prestige in recent years, with the purse increased to $6.5 million.

No player has won this event twice as a major, and Helen Alfredsson has the overall tournament record with three wins.

Amundi Evian Championship format

The Amundi Evian Championship is played over four days, and there is a cut for the qualifying field.

The field, which is 156 players, is reduced to the top 65 players and ties for the final two rounds of the event. At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins. In the event of a 72-hole tie, a sudden-death playoff is conducted to determine a winner.

Amundi Evian Championship host courses

  • 1994-present: Evian Resort Golf Club

Amundi Evian Championship past sponsors

Amundi Evian Championship has had a singular name over the years:

  • 1994-2012: Evian Masters
  • 2013-2020: The Evian Championship
  • 2021–present: Amundi Evian Championship

Amundi Evian Championship history & results

YEAR WINNER TOT TO PAR BY MONEY
2023 Celine Boutier 270 −14 6 $1,000,000
2022 Brooke Henderson 267 −17 1 $1,000,000
2021 Minjee Lee 266 −18 PO $675,000
2020 Not Played N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 Ko Jin-young 269 −15 2 $615,000
2018 Angela Stanford 272 −12 1 $577,500
2017 Anna Nordqvist 204 −9 PO $547,500
2016 Chun In-gee 263 −21 4 $487,500
2015 Lydia Ko 268 −16 6 $487,500
2014 Kim Hyo-joo 273 −11 1 $487,500
2013 Suzann Pettersen 203 −10 2 $487,500
2012 Inbee Park 271 −17 2 $487,500
2011 Ai Miyazato 273 −15 2 $487,500
2010 Jiyai Shin 274 −14 1 $487,500
2009 Ai Miyazato 274 −14 PO $487,500
2008 Helen Alfredsson 273 −15 PO $487,500
2007 Natalie Gulbis 284 −4 PO $450,000
2006 Karrie Webb 272 −16 1 $450,000
2005 Paula Creamer 273 −15 8 $375,000
2004 Wendy Doolan 270 −18 1 $375,000
2003 Juli Inkster 267 −21 6 $315,000
2002 Annika Sörenstam 269 −19 4 $315,000
2001 Rachel Teske 273 −15 1 $315,000
2000 Annika Sörenstam 276 −12 PO $270,000
1999 Catrin Nilsmark 279 −9 2 $102,500
1998 Helen Alfredsson 277 −11 4 $75,000
1997 Hiromi Kobayashi 274 −14 PO $63,750
1996 Laura Davies 274 −14 4 $56,250
1995 Laura Davies 271 −17 5 $40,630
1994 Helen Alfredsson 287 −1 3 $34,875

View All Posts

