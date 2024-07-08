Amundi Evian Championship history, results and past winners

The Amundi Evian Championship is the LPGA Tour's fourth major championship on the schedule, with the event having been upgraded in 2013 to major status and played in France.
The event, which has been around since 1994, became a major in 2013 in partial response to the title sponsor, Evian. Amundi became the title sponsor of the championship in 2021. The event was not played in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Amundi Evian Championship has seen an increase in prestige in recent years, with the purse increased to $6.5 million.
No player has won this event twice as a major, and Helen Alfredsson has the overall tournament record with three wins.
Amundi Evian Championship format
The Amundi Evian Championship is played over four days, and there is a cut for the qualifying field.
The field, which is 156 players, is reduced to the top 65 players and ties for the final two rounds of the event. At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins. In the event of a 72-hole tie, a sudden-death playoff is conducted to determine a winner.
Amundi Evian Championship host courses
- 1994-present: Evian Resort Golf Club
Amundi Evian Championship past sponsors
Amundi Evian Championship has had a singular name over the years:
- 1994-2012: Evian Masters
- 2013-2020: The Evian Championship
- 2021–present: Amundi Evian Championship
Amundi Evian Championship history & results
|YEAR
|WINNER
|TOT
|TO PAR
|BY
|MONEY
|2023
|Celine Boutier
|270
|−14
|6
|$1,000,000
|2022
|Brooke Henderson
|267
|−17
|1
|$1,000,000
|2021
|Minjee Lee
|266
|−18
|PO
|$675,000
|2020
|Not Played
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|Ko Jin-young
|269
|−15
|2
|$615,000
|2018
|Angela Stanford
|272
|−12
|1
|$577,500
|2017
|Anna Nordqvist
|204
|−9
|PO
|$547,500
|2016
|Chun In-gee
|263
|−21
|4
|$487,500
|
|2015
|Lydia Ko
|268
|−16
|6
|$487,500
|2014
|Kim Hyo-joo
|273
|−11
|1
|$487,500
|2013
|Suzann Pettersen
|203
|−10
|2
|$487,500
|2012
|Inbee Park
|271
|−17
|2
|$487,500
|2011
|Ai Miyazato
|273
|−15
|2
|$487,500
|2010
|Jiyai Shin
|274
|−14
|1
|$487,500
|2009
|Ai Miyazato
|274
|−14
|PO
|$487,500
|2008
|Helen Alfredsson
|273
|−15
|PO
|$487,500
|
|2007
|Natalie Gulbis
|284
|−4
|PO
|$450,000
|2006
|Karrie Webb
|272
|−16
|1
|$450,000
|2005
|Paula Creamer
|273
|−15
|8
|$375,000
|2004
|Wendy Doolan
|270
|−18
|1
|$375,000
|2003
|Juli Inkster
|267
|−21
|6
|$315,000
|2002
|Annika Sörenstam
|269
|−19
|4
|$315,000
|2001
|Rachel Teske
|273
|−15
|1
|$315,000
|2000
|Annika Sörenstam
|276
|−12
|PO
|$270,000
|1999
|Catrin Nilsmark
|279
|−9
|2
|$102,500
|1998
|Helen Alfredsson
|277
|−11
|4
|$75,000
|1997
|Hiromi Kobayashi
|274
|−14
|PO
|$63,750
|1996
|Laura Davies
|274
|−14
|4
|$56,250
|1995
|Laura Davies
|271
|−17
|5
|$40,630
|1994
|Helen Alfredsson
|287
|−1
|3
|$34,875