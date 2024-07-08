2024 ISCO Championship: Expert picks, PGA Tour field rankings and fantasy golf tips

The 2024 ISCO Championship is the PGA Tour event this week, and we're back with our PGA Tour field rankings and expert picks for the tournament at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Kentucky.

Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings, and they are agnostic of competition. Whether you're playing in a fantasy golf leagues, betting on golf, or competing in a DFS (DraftKings, FanDuel) event, our picks highlight the top PGA Tour golfers to watch this week from our 2024 ISCO Championship rankings.

JOIN FOREBUCKS: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $40/year!

GNN Members-Only Tools

2024 ISCO Championship Tournament preview

The ISCO Championship (formerly the Barbasol Championship) is this week, and the PGA Tour has a double-header this week with the DP World Tour. Keene Trace is a course with a fair amount of trouble off the tee, including water, but it's also very scorable.

2024 ISCO Championship Tournament rankings: Top 10 players

1. Michael Thorbjornsen: This is probably really irresponsible to put him (and Luke Clanton) this high on the ranking, but he loves being aggressive, and this is that kind of tournament.

2. Luke Clanton: The guy has been in the top 10 in his last two starts, and he's already to 212th in the world. He's a potential stud in the making.

3. JJ Spaun: If I'm looking for a veteran that can ignore the young bombers this week, it's JJ, who has been playing well his last two times out.

4. Michael Kim: Kim has been riding the roller coaster of late, with either a solid finish or missing the money altogether.

5. Neal Shipley: Shipley has game, and that missed cut at the Deere isn't a big deterrent.

6. Mac Meissner: Meissner had a couple of missed cuts after a string of three good starts, but a T-20 last time out is encouraging.

7. Alejandro Tosti: Tosti is really on this list because of his potential, not because he plays to it routinely.

8. C.T. Pan: Pan is going to have horrible odds this week because of his finish at the Deere, but he has cashed in three of his last four.

9. Carson Young: I don't typically think about Carson Young, but he's gone T14-MC-T5 in his last three starts.

10. David Skinns: Skinns has been in the top 21 in three of his last five starts, but the other two are missed cuts.