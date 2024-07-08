2024 Genesis Scottish Open, ISCO Championship PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks

PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games.

Each week, we offer PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations.

We continue our 2024 PGA Tour one-and-done picks this week with the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open and ISCO Championship, concluding at the 2024 Tour Championship, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, we have two tournaments with the Genesis Scottish Open and the ISCO Championship, with both events co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour and DP World Tour.

The Scottish Open is going to be tricky because of the potential for nasty weather (although that made the final round so awesome last year). So it makes sense to try to protect your pick here.

The ISCO Championship is a renamed Babasol Championship in Kentucky, and we can either try to pick the best players among the young crop or a veteran to figure it out.

2024 Genesis Scottish Open One and Done picks

Tom Kim: Kim was great in the Open last year, and I think he can really game in the wind.

Min Woo Lee: Min Woo is my sneaky Open pick, but this is probably a great spot to consider him without as much risk.

Aaron Rai: Rai is playing great, keeps hanging around and is heading to a tournament he's won.

Corey Conners: Conners is guy that I'd really like this week, as he's been playing tremendous golf.

My pick this week is Min Woo Lee.

2024 ISCO Championship One and Done picks

Luke Clanton: Clanton is the first amateur since 1958 to finish in the top 10 in conseuctive PGA Tour starts. Might be special.

Michael Thorbjornsen: Coming off a co-runner-up, Thorbjornsen is coming to another course where he can be super aggressive.

JJ Spaun: I like how Spaun has been playing, and he'd be a great candidate to fill the veteran role.

Mac Meissner: I'm a big Meissner fan, and he's shot 59 before, so he gets the idea of going mega-low.

My pick this week is Michael Thorbjornsen.

2024-2024 PGA Tour One-and Done Picks