2024 Genesis Scottish Open: Expert picks, PGA Tour field rankings and fantasy golf tips

The 2024 Genesis Scottish Open is the PGA Tour event this week, and we're back with our PGA Tour field rankings and expert picks for the tournament at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland.

Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings, and they are agnostic of competition. Whether you're playing in a fantasy golf leagues, betting on golf, or competing in a DFS (DraftKings, FanDuel) event, our picks highlight the top PGA Tour golfers to watch this week from our 2024 Genesis Scottish Open rankings.

2024 Genesis Scottish Open Tournament preview

The Genesis Scottish Open is this week, and the PGA Tour has a double-header this week with the DP World Tour. Renaissance Club is very much a wind-dependent course in terms of defending par, so weather is obviously a huge factor this week.

2024 Genesis Scottish Open Tournament rankings: Top 10 players

1. Collin Morikawa: Morikawa hasn't had a bad tournament since the Valero Texas Open. Expect that to continue.

2. Xander Schauffele: Schauffele's year has been tremendous, and I don't see a reason for that to stop.

3. Rory McIlroy: Look, none of us know where McIlroy's head is after the US Open. But he's still a great player and the defending champion.

4. Ludvig Aberg: Aberg may or may not be ready for a super-windy tournament, if that shows up, but his game is amazing.

5. Min Woo Lee: Lee probably should have won in Detroit, but that was a breakthrough from the low 20s.

6. Hideki Matsuyama: Hideki has been largely good all year, and I think he's ready to win again (maybe even an Open).

7. Aaron Rai: Rai is a past winner of this tournament, and he's been on a roll of late, so checking all the boxes.

8. Sungjae Im: Im continues playing great all-around golf, and he has to be considered a serious threat this week.

9. Viktor Hovland: I'm not totally sure where Hovland's game is at this point, but I think it's in decent shape.

10. Davis Thompson: Thompson just won in a go-low tournament and has been great for a month and a half now.