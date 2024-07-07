Who is Aaron Rai? Bio for the 2024 John Deere Classic contender

Aaron Rai is a contender in the final round of the 2024 John Deere Classic, the PGA Tour's event in the Quad Cities. If Rai is able to track down leader Davis Thompson on Sunday, Rai could secure his first PGA Tour win.

Rai is 29 years old, and he has status on the PGA Tour this season after finishing in the top 125 in the prior season's FedEx Cup points list.

However, for Rai, his journey to the PGA Tour is a remarkable story.

Rai was born in Wolverhampton, England. He did not play college golf in the United States.

Rai is hitting his prime

Aaron Rai has won at every level, including as an amateur and after he turned pro in 2012 after high school. He got to the PGA Tour, in part, thanks to success on the DP World Tour, which includes two wins.

Rai has won six times internationally, including three times on the European Challenge Tour in 2017.

Entering this week, Rai was 58th in FedEx Cup points and ranked 59th in the Official World Golf Ranking. He earned his way into this event through his status achieved this season on the PGA Tour.

In his personal life, Rai is single.

What a win at TPC Deere Run means

With a win today, Rai would earn the benefits of being a PGA Tour winner, including berths into the The Players in March, the Masters in April, the 2025 PGA Championship and British Open Championship in July. He would gain fully exempt status for the remainder of this season and the next two after that. And, according to the 2024 John Deere Classic payout, he would win $1.440 million to top it all off.