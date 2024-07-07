Eric Cole's girlfriend Stephanie Williams: Pictures, bio
Golf Culture

Eric Cole’s girlfriend Stephanie Williams: Pictures, bio

July 7, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
FOLLOW US
FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


Page 1 of 3

Eric Cole is looking to become a first-time PGA Tour winner at TPC Deere Run this week, as he's contending late on a Sunday at the John Deere Classic.

Cole's long-time girlfriend and fiance Stephanie Williams has been by his side for a few years now, and now the couple are preparing to get married.

Cole, who is the son of former LPGA star Laura Baugh, proposed to Williams back in February at Pebble Beach Golf Links during the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Just weeks later, he's in position for a career-altering win.

See pictures of Eric Cole's girlfriend, Stephanie Williams.

Page 1 of 3
Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is currently a +2.6 USGA handicap, and he has covered dozens of major championships and professional golf tournaments. He likes writing about golf and making it more accessible by answering the complex questions fans have about the pro game or who want to understand how to play golf better.

Ryan talks about golf on various social platforms:

X or Twitter: https://twitter.com/ryanballengee
Facebook: https://facebook.com/ryanballengeegolf
Instagram: https://instagram.com/ryanballengee
YouTube: https://youtube.com/@ryanballengeegolf

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.