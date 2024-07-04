Jordan Spieth's wife Annie Verret: Photos, bio
Golf Culture Jordan Spieth Stalker

Jordan Spieth’s wife Annie Verret: Photos, bio

July 4, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
FOLLOW US
FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


Page 1 of 8

Jordan Spieth's wife, Annie Verret, has been along the three-time major champion's side since getting together after the pair knew each other in high school. Now, they're husband and wife, and Spieth is looking to win once again on the PGA Tour at the 2024 John Deere Classic in Illinois, where he has won twice in his career.

Verret and Spieth met in high school, then went separate ways as Spieth went to the University of Texas, leading them to a national championship as a member of the golf team before turning pro in 2012. Verret graduated with a degree in business and now works in the game of golf, working with The First Tee in Texas.

The couple welcomed their first child in fall of 2021, and now they're parents to two children.

See pictures of Jordan Spieth's wife, Annie Verret.

Page 1 of 8
Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is currently a +2.6 USGA handicap, and he has covered dozens of major championships and professional golf tournaments. He likes writing about golf and making it more accessible by answering the complex questions fans have about the pro game or who want to understand how to play golf better.

Ryan talks about golf on various social platforms:

X or Twitter: https://twitter.com/ryanballengee
Facebook: https://facebook.com/ryanballengeegolf
Instagram: https://instagram.com/ryanballengee
YouTube: https://youtube.com/@ryanballengeegolf

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment