CMC European Tour

2024 BMW International Open purse, winner’s share, DP World Tour prize money payout

July 4, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Bernhard Langer
The 2024 BMW International Open purse is $2.5 million, with the winner's share at $425,000 -- the standard 17 percent payout according to the European Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The 2024 BMW International Open field is headed by Bernhard Langer, Martin Kaymer and Thriston Lawrence, as well as more of the world's best players. This is Langer's final DP World Tour start.

The BMW International Open is the 25th event of the year on the 2024 European Tour schedule.

The event is played at Green Eagle Golf Courses in Munich, Germany.

What else is on the line: Race to Dubai points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner gets approximately 20 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-plus season exemption on the European Tour, as well berths into other key events.

There are a total of 3,000 Race to Dubai points on offer to the full field.

The points on offer are related to the purse of the tournament as quoted in United States dollars (USD).

The winner gets 500 DP World Tour points, with the player holding the most season-long Race to Dubai points at the end of the tournament winning the Race to Dubai and its first-place prize.

The top eight players in the Race to Dubai standings after the season will be paid from the Race to Dubai bonus pool of $6 million.

2024 BMW International Open purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $425,000
2 $275,000
3 $156,500
4 $125,000
5 $106,000
6 $87,500
7 $75,000
8 $62,500
9 $56,000
10 $50,000
11 $46,000
12 $43,000
13 $40,250
14 $38,250
15 $36,750
16 $35,250
17 $33,750
18 $32,250
19 $31,000
20 $30,000
21 $29,000
22 $28,250
23 $27,500
24 $26,750
25 $26,000
26 $25,250
27 $24,500
28 $23,750
29 $23,000
30 $22,250
31 $21,500
32 $20,750
33 $20,000
34 $19,250
35 $18,500
36 $17,750
37 $17,250
38 $16,750
39 $16,250
40 $15,750
41 $15,250
42 $14,750
43 $14,250
44 $13,750
45 $13,250
46 $12,750
47 $12,250
48 $11,750
49 $11,250
50 $10,750
51 $10,250
52 $9,750
53 $9,250
54 $8,750
55 $8,500
56 $8,250
57 $8,000
58 $7,750
59 $7,500
60 $7,250
61 $7,000
62 $6,750
63 $6,500
64 $6,250
65 $6,000

2024 BMW International Open: Frequently Asked Questions(FAQ)

How much is the 2024 BMW International Open purse?

The 2024 BMW International Open purse is $2.5 million.

How much is the 2024 BMW International Open winner's share?

The 2024 BMW International Open winner's share is $425,000.

What is the 2024 BMW International Open field size?

The 2024 BMW International Open field features 156 players.

Is there a cut at the 2024 BMW International Open?

There is a 36-hole cut to the top 65 and ties at the 2024 BMW International Open.

