How big is the the PGA Tour purse this week at the 2024 John Deere Classic?

The 2024 John Deere Classic purse is set for $8 million, with the PGA Tour prize money this week paid out at the conclusion of the tournament staged at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill.

The 2024 John Deere Classic field is a 156-player roster headed by defending champion Sepp Straka, last week's runner-up Aaron Rai, Sungjae Im and more of the world's best players. Luke Clanton continues to try his luck on the PGA Tour after a great week at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

The PGA Tour winner this week earns 18 percent of the total purse, meaning the winner's share is $1,440,000. After that 18 percent payout to first, the PGA Tour has a standard PGA Tour's prize money distribution formula that will pay any player who makes the cut in the top 65 and ties after two rounds are completed.

The prize money payout for the week is adjusted if more than 65 professionals make the cut, actually adding money to the stated purse to account for additional players above those 65 pros.

This is the 30th PGA Tour event of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

The winner of this event earns 500 FedEx Cup points, as is the case with standard PGA Tour FedEx Cup events. With just five tournaments left before the FedEx Cup playoffs, players are trying to get inside the top 70 in the ranking at the end of the Wyndham Championship to qualify for the first leg of the playoffs in Memphis.

The champion will also enjoy the benefits of winning PGA Tour event, including a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour and an exemption into next year's Masters, PGA Championship, The Players and The Sentry in 2025.