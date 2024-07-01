2024 John Deere Classic PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks

PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games.

Each week, we offer PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations.

We continue our 2024 PGA Tour one-and-done picks this week with the 2024 John Deere Classic, concluding at the 2024 Tour Championship, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, we have the John Deere Classic, with the PGA Tour remaining in the Midwest for a run of events that will determine the FedEx Cup playoffs field. There's a pretty decent field here, but it's mostly stars that are struggling a bit this year.

2024 John Deere Classic One and Done picks

Sungjae Im: Im seems to be playing knowing that he's awfully close to a breakthrough win.

Sepp Straka: The defending champion has been playing some great golf lately.

Jordan Spieth: Spieth has enjoyed tremendous success here, and he needs a boost on his season.

Denny McCarthy: Denny has been going sideways a bit recently, hanging in the low 30s.

My pick this week is Sepp Straka.

2024-2024 PGA Tour One-and Done Picks