2024 John Deere Classic PGA Tour betting odds, futures picks and tips, predicting who will win

The 2024 John Deere Classic will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill., welcoming 156 world-class players to the 30th event on the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

The John Deere Classic brings the PGA Tour to the Midwest for a string of events that will determine the full field of the FedEx Cup playoffs. It's a birdiefest.

John Deere Classic betting favorites

The 2024 John Deere Classic betting odds show the betting favorite in the field this week is Patrick Cantlay, who comes in at 17-to-2 (+850) betting odds.

Past event champion Jordan Spieth and Sungjae Im are at 18-to-1.

Defending champion Sepp Straka is on 20-to-1 to start the week.

2024 John Deere Classic betting picks and first looks

Straka has been playing well the last few months, and it'd make sense for that to continue.

Mark Hubbard has played well in this tournament and tends to do his biggest damage against these sorts of fields.

Seamus Power may be worth a gamble here as he enjoys the course and has showed signed of a returning game.

2024 John Deere Classic betting odds: Outright winner