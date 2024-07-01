2024 John Deere Classic PGA Tour betting odds, futures picks and tips, predicting who will win

The 2024 John Deere Classic will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill., welcoming 156 world-class players to the 30th event on the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.
The John Deere Classic brings the PGA Tour to the Midwest for a string of events that will determine the full field of the FedEx Cup playoffs. It's a birdiefest.
John Deere Classic betting favorites
The 2024 John Deere Classic betting odds show the betting favorite in the field this week is Patrick Cantlay, who comes in at 17-to-2 (+850) betting odds.
Past event champion Jordan Spieth and Sungjae Im are at 18-to-1.
Defending champion Sepp Straka is on 20-to-1 to start the week.
2024 John Deere Classic betting picks and first looks
Straka has been playing well the last few months, and it'd make sense for that to continue.
Mark Hubbard has played well in this tournament and tends to do his biggest damage against these sorts of fields.
Seamus Power may be worth a gamble here as he enjoys the course and has showed signed of a returning game.
2024 John Deere Classic betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Patrick Cantlay
|850
|Jordan Spieth
|1800
|Sungjae Im
|1800
|Sepp Straka
|2000
|Aaron Rai
|2500
|Davis Thompson
|2500
|Denny McCarthy
|2500
|Maverick McNealy
|2500
|
|Keith Mitchell
|2800
|Jason Day
|3300
|J.T. Poston
|3500
|Nick Dunlap
|4000
|Sam Stevens
|4000
|Cam Davis
|4500
|Kevin Yu
|4500
|Beau Hossler
|5000
|
|Eric Cole
|5000
|Ben Griffin
|6000
|Lucas Glover
|6000
|Mark Hubbard
|6000
|Patrick Rodgers
|6000
|Seamus Power
|6000
|Taylor Montgomery
|6000
|Adam Schenk
|6500
|Adam Svensson
|6500
|Daniel Berger
|6500
|Luke Clanton
|6500
|Ryo Hisatsune
|6500
|Doug Ghim
|7000
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|7000
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|7000
|Jhonattan Vegas
|7500
|Andrew Novak
|8000
|Lee Hodges
|8000
|Michael Kim
|8000
|Neal Shipley
|8000
|Alejandro Tosti
|9000
|Andrew Putnam
|9000
|Brendon Todd
|9000
|Davis Riley
|9000
|J.J. Spaun
|9000
|Jacob Bridgeman
|9000
|K.H. Lee
|9000
|S.H. Kim
|9000
|Bud Cauley
|10000
|Christopher Gotterup
|10000
|Greyson Sigg
|10000
|Jake Knapp
|10000
|Joseph Bramlett
|10000
|Luke List
|10000
|Mac Meissner
|10000
|Nate Lashley
|10000
|Zach Johnson
|10000
|Alex Smalley
|11000
|Ben Silverman
|11000
|C.T. Pan
|11000
|Chan Kim
|11000
|Chandler Phillips
|11000
|Dylan Wu
|11000
|Hayden Springer
|11000
|Justin Lower
|11000
|Rico Hoey
|11000
|Cameron Champ
|12500
|Carson Young
|12500
|Chesson Hadley
|12500
|David Skinns
|12500
|Garrick Higgo
|12500
|Joel Dahmen
|12500
|Matt Kuchar
|12500
|Nick Hardy
|12500
|Ryan Moore
|12500
|Sam Ryder
|12500
|Sami Valimaki
|12500
|Vince Whaley
|12500
|Brice Garnett
|15000
|Harry Hall
|15000
|Harry Higgs
|15000
|Jimmy Stanger
|15000
|Jorge Campillo
|15000
|Justin Suh
|15000
|Kevin Tway
|15000
|Martin Laird
|15000
|Max Greyserman
|15000
|Parker Coody
|15000
|Patton Kizzire
|15000
|Pierceson Coody
|15000
|Troy Merritt
|15000
|Tyler Duncan
|15000
|Carl Yuan
|17500
|Stewart Cink
|17500