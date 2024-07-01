2024 John Deere Classic PGA Tour betting odds, futures picks and tips, predicting who will win
CMC Fantasy Golf & Golf Betting

2024 John Deere Classic PGA Tour betting odds, futures picks and tips, predicting who will win

July 1, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Sepp Straka
The 2024 John Deere Classic will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill., welcoming 156 world-class players to the 30th event on the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

The John Deere Classic brings the PGA Tour to the Midwest for a string of events that will determine the full field of the FedEx Cup playoffs. It's a birdiefest.

John Deere Classic betting favorites

The 2024 John Deere Classic betting odds show the betting favorite in the field this week is Patrick Cantlay, who comes in at 17-to-2 (+850) betting odds.

Past event champion Jordan Spieth and Sungjae Im are at 18-to-1.

Defending champion Sepp Straka is on 20-to-1 to start the week.

2024 John Deere Classic betting picks and first looks

Straka has been playing well the last few months, and it'd make sense for that to continue.

Mark Hubbard has played well in this tournament and tends to do his biggest damage against these sorts of fields.

Seamus Power may be worth a gamble here as he enjoys the course and has showed signed of a returning game.

2024 John Deere Classic betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Patrick Cantlay 850
Jordan Spieth 1800
Sungjae Im 1800
Sepp Straka 2000
Aaron Rai 2500
Davis Thompson 2500
Denny McCarthy 2500
Maverick McNealy 2500
Keith Mitchell 2800
Jason Day 3300
J.T. Poston 3500
Nick Dunlap 4000
Sam Stevens 4000
Cam Davis 4500
Kevin Yu 4500
Beau Hossler 5000
Eric Cole 5000
Ben Griffin 6000
Lucas Glover 6000
Mark Hubbard 6000
Patrick Rodgers 6000
Seamus Power 6000
Taylor Montgomery 6000
Adam Schenk 6500
Adam Svensson 6500
Daniel Berger 6500
Luke Clanton 6500
Ryo Hisatsune 6500
Doug Ghim 7000
Michael Thorbjornsen 7000
Thorbjorn Olesen 7000
Jhonattan Vegas 7500
Andrew Novak 8000
Lee Hodges 8000
Michael Kim 8000
Neal Shipley 8000
Alejandro Tosti 9000
Andrew Putnam 9000
Brendon Todd 9000
Davis Riley 9000
J.J. Spaun 9000
Jacob Bridgeman 9000
K.H. Lee 9000
S.H. Kim 9000
Bud Cauley 10000
Christopher Gotterup 10000
Greyson Sigg 10000
Jake Knapp 10000
Joseph Bramlett 10000
Luke List 10000
Mac Meissner 10000
Nate Lashley 10000
Zach Johnson 10000
Alex Smalley 11000
Ben Silverman 11000
C.T. Pan 11000
Chan Kim 11000
Chandler Phillips 11000
Dylan Wu 11000
Hayden Springer 11000
Justin Lower 11000
Rico Hoey 11000
Cameron Champ 12500
Carson Young 12500
Chesson Hadley 12500
David Skinns 12500
Garrick Higgo 12500
Joel Dahmen 12500
Matt Kuchar 12500
Nick Hardy 12500
Ryan Moore 12500
Sam Ryder 12500
Sami Valimaki 12500
Vince Whaley 12500
Brice Garnett 15000
Harry Hall 15000
Harry Higgs 15000
Jimmy Stanger 15000
Jorge Campillo 15000
Justin Suh 15000
Kevin Tway 15000
Martin Laird 15000
Max Greyserman 15000
Parker Coody 15000
Patton Kizzire 15000
Pierceson Coody 15000
Troy Merritt 15000
Tyler Duncan 15000
Carl Yuan 17500
Stewart Cink 17500

