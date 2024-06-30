Akshay Bhatia's girlfriend Presleigh Schultz: Pictures, bio
Akshay Bhatia’s girlfriend Presleigh Schultz: Pictures, bio

June 30, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
Akshay Bhatia is a two-time PGA Tour winner, with the Californian winning the 2023 Barracuda Championship to break through and then the 2024 Valero Texas Open. He's looking to add to that tally at the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

He first won on the PGA Tour last year, but he met his girlfriend Presleigh Schultz when he was playing on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2022.

Bhatia's girlfriend Presleigh Schultz has been by his side for the last several years, including caddying for Bhatia when he won on the The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay in January 2022. She continued to caddy for him on the Korn Ferry Tour before he swapped her out for a professional caddie.

The couple met when Bhatia contacted her on Instagram via DM (direct message). Now the couple is engaged to be married.

See pictures of Akshay Bhatia's girlfriend, Presleigh Schultz.

