2024 John Deere Classic Monday qualifier: Dates, locations, field and who got through
CMC PGA Tour

2024 John Deere Classic Monday qualifier: Dates, locations, field and who got through

June 30, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
FOLLOW US
The John Deere Classic logo
FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2024 John Deere Classic is the 13th PGA Tour event of the calendar year to offer a Monday qualifier.

The Quad Cities tournament is an an open event and allocates four spots in the field to players who earn their way in through a Monday qualifier. The tournament, which features an $8 million purse, is played Thursday through Sunday.

Monday qualifiers are tournaments held on Mondays (although a rare few are not), and they feature a field of typically around 80 players that are looking to get into that week's PGA Tour event. The tournaments are 18-hole affairs typically put on by the local PGA of America section nearest to the tournament host. Eligibility is not limited to professionals, as amateurs with a USGA handicap index under 2.0 may play as well.

For the 2024 John Deere Classic, the Iowa section of the PGA of America presents the tournament. The Monday qualifier is played July 1, 2024, at Pinnacle Country Club in Milan, Ill., and the field of 69 players was finalized on June 28 at 5 p.m. local time.

Before the Monday qualifier, there were pre-qualifiers, which is common. This tournament creates a pathway to the Monday qualifier for players who have limited or no status with the PGA Tour and, frankly, raises entry fees.

For this Monday qualifier, the field is filled with players with limited PGA Tour and Korn Ferry Tour status.

The top four finishers from the Monday qualifier will gain entry to the 2024 John Deere Classic. The last Monday qualifier to win on the PGA Tour is Corey Conners, who won the 2019 Valero Texas Open after Monday qualifying.

2024 John Deere Classic Monday qualifier field

PLAYER
David Ackerman
Ryan Armour
Mark Baldwin
Zach Bauchou
Michael Becker
Brandon Berry
Nick Bienz
Wade Binfield
Otto Black
Ryan Blaum
David Bradshaw
Olin Browne
Johnny Bush
Lucas Carper
Peyton Coahran
Gavin Cohen
Joshua Creel
Josh Davenport
Zecheng Dou
Brian Dwyer
Bryce Emory
Ethan Farnam
Tommy Gainey
Robert Garrigus
Jay Giannetto
Angelo Giantsopoulos
Cody Gribble
Danny Guise
Shun yat Hat
Paul Haley
Ryan Hall
Blake Hathcoat
Caleb Hicks
Bo Hoag
Steven Ihm
Charles Jahn
Chase Johnson
Michael Johnson
Sung Kang
Donald Kay
Peter Knade
Rick Lamb
Anders Larson
Tain Lee
Peter Mathison
Sean McCarty
Blake McShea
Isaac Merry
Dylan Meyer
Chris Naegel
Ethan Ng
Chris Nido
Bryson Nimmer
Brian Ohr
Charles Porter
Kyle Reifers
Alex Schaake
Jeffrey Schmid
James Song
Jack Sparrow
Ross Steelman
Robert Streb
Julian Suri
Andrew Svoboda
DJ Trahan
Spencer Tucker
Michael Van Sickle
Benton Weinberg
Noah Woolsey

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is currently a +2.6 USGA handicap, and he has covered dozens of major championships and professional golf tournaments. He likes writing about golf and making it more accessible by answering the complex questions fans have about the pro game or who want to understand how to play golf better.

Ryan talks about golf on various social platforms:

X or Twitter: https://twitter.com/ryanballengee
Facebook: https://facebook.com/ryanballengeegolf
Instagram: https://instagram.com/ryanballengee
YouTube: https://youtube.com/@ryanballengeegolf

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.