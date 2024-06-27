2024 Italian Open purse, winner’s share, DP World Tour prize money payout

The 2024 Italian Open purse is $3.25 million, with the winner's share at $552,500 -- the standard 17 percent payout according to the European Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The 2024 Italian Open field is headed by Laurie Canter, Andrea Pavan and Guido Migliozzi as well as more of the world's best players.

The Italian Open is the 26th event of the year on the 2024 European Tour schedule.

The event is played at Adriatic Golf Club Cervia in Milano Marittima, Ravenna, Italy.

What else is on the line: Race to Dubai points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner gets approximately 19.2 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-plus season exemption on the European Tour, as well berths into other key events.

There are a total of 3,000 Race to Dubai points on offer to the full field.

The points on offer are related to the purse of the tournament as quoted in United States dollars (USD).

The winner gets 500 DP World Tour points, with the player holding the most season-long Race to Dubai points at the end of the tournament winning the Race to Dubai and its first-place prize.

The top eight players in the Race to Dubai standings after the season will be paid from the Race to Dubai bonus pool of $6 million.

2024 Italian Open purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY 1 $552,500 2 $357,500 3 $203,450 4 $162,500 5 $137,800 6 $113,750 7 $97,500 8 $81,250 9 $72,800 10 $65,000 11 $59,800 12 $55,900 13 $52,325 14 $49,725 15 $47,775 16 $45,825 17 $43,875 18 $41,925 19 $40,300 20 $39,000 21 $37,700 22 $36,725 23 $35,750 24 $34,775 25 $33,800 26 $32,825 27 $31,850 28 $30,875 29 $29,900 30 $28,925 31 $27,950 32 $26,975 33 $26,000 34 $25,025 35 $24,050 36 $23,075 37 $22,425 38 $21,775 39 $21,125 40 $20,475 41 $19,825 42 $19,175 43 $18,525 44 $17,875 45 $17,225 46 $16,575 47 $15,925 48 $15,275 49 $14,625 50 $13,975 51 $13,325 52 $12,675 53 $12,025 54 $11,375 55 $11,050 56 $10,725 57 $10,400 58 $10,075 59 $9,750 60 $9,425 61 $9,100 62 $8,775 63 $8,450 64 $8,125 65 $7,800

2024 Italian Open: Frequently Asked Questions(FAQ)

How much is the 2024 Italian Open purse?

How much is the 2024 Italian Open winner's share?

What is the 2024 Italian Open field size?